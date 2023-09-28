HDFNL premiers Mt Pleasant will have a new senior coaching panel for its title defence in 2024.
Director of coaching Darren Walsh and senior co-coaches Adam Baird and Ben Weightman are departing the club.
The trio led the Blues to a stunning 19-point win over Huntly in the HDFNL grand final earlier this month.
"Adam is hanging up the boots to concentrate on his young family and his new business,'' Mt Pleasant FNC president Phil Whiting said.
"Ben is getting his back operated on and his family to think about as well.
"After six years at the club, Darren is stepping down from the top. He deserves a break.
"We won the wooden spoon in 2017 and he came to the club with the goal of getting us to the top and he's been able to achieve it.
"He's been outstanding for the club as senior coach and then as the director of coaching."
Recruited from BFNL clubs Golden Square and Kyneton respectively, Baird spent three seasons at Mounts, while Weightman was there for five seasons.
Weightman kicked 331 goals in 79 games for Mounts, including a season-high of 95 in 2019.
Baird's HDFNL career was capped by winning this year's club best and fairest award in a premiership season.
"You need to have a good team on the field, but you need to have a better team off the field,'' Whiting said.
"Watching Skinny grow into that coaching role, with Darren there to guide and mentor him, was exactly what we wanted when we came up with the idea.
"I've never seen a player lead by example on the field better than Skinny and Ben Weightman.
"We've been very lucky to have two players of that class and quality come to our club.
"The most satisfying thing was that we won the flag with 15 of the 22 players having come through our thirds.
"They got better because they played with the likes of Adam and Ben."
The quality of Mounts' young playing group is bound to be a major attraction for whoever is selected to take on the coaching role.
"Our average of the list is 22, even with Adam, Ben and Patty O'Brien in the team,'' Whiting said.
"They're a good young group with no egos. They enjoy playing with each other because they're good mates.
"We're looking for a coach that's interested in developing those younger players.
"We think it's a plum role. We don't want to rush into a decision. We want to get the right coach for the right time in terms of our young list."
