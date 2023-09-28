Iconic Elmore Field Days to be an extravaganza Advertising Feature

Enjoy a fun day out at the Elmore Field Days with exciting activities throughout the day including camel rides, reptile displays and wildlife shows. Pictures supplied

This year's iconic Elmore Field Days are set to be bigger and better than ever with the event enjoying 60 years as a key part of the rural community and a staple in everyone's agricultural calendar.

Since the first event in 1964, the Elmore Field Days site has grown from the original site by the Campaspe River, to the current location which covers more than 32 hectares and has around 700 unique exhibitors - some of which were at the original field days, and still exhibit every year.

With plenty to see and do, visitors are sure to discover all the latest advances in agricultural machinery and technology across three big days.



The shearing shed has a packed schedule with shearing and wool handling demonstrations

From tools and hardware, through to pools and tractors, machinery, plants, arts and crafts, steel yards, fashion and livestock equipment, you will be sure to find what you need at the Elmore Field Days.

Adding excitement to this year's event, there are plenty of activities happening from shearing and wool handling demonstrations, displays on a multitude of farming and agricultural interests to camel rides, as well as reptile and wildlife displays.



The Bendigo Marketplace also has free activities for the kids, including a Mobile Playzone.

This year, the committee welcomes the Sandy Creek Clydesdales on board and they will have several of their gorgeous Clydesdales onsite throughout the event, as well as blacksmith demonstrations and carriage rides.



The 2023 Elmore Field Days will be held from October 3-5 at the Elmore Events Centre, 48 Rosaia Rd, Elmore. The gates will be open from 8.30am to 5pm.



For more information visit elmorefielddays.com.au

