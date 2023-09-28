With the AFL Grand Final taking place on September 30 there are no upcoming auctions over the upcoming weekend.
However, there are seven auctions bidders can attend over October located all over Bendigo with two houses up for grabs on October 7, one on October 13, one on the 21st and three properties on the 28th.
The first auction of the month is taking place at a property on Gill Avenue in California Gully at 11am.
The three-bedroom home is located on a 632 squre-metre block and has a asking price of between $375,000 and $405,000.
While the next auction to take place on October 7 starts at 12:30pm and is for a Napier Street property just across the raod from Weeroona Oval and very close to Weeroona Lake.
This three bedroom house and two bathroom house has a pricing guide placing its value between $495,000 and $540,000.
The second auction of the month is an apartment on View Street close to the heart of the city.
The apartment is located across the road from the Queen Elizabeth Oval and very close to numerous dining options and the Capital Theatre.
This property is by far the most expensive with the two-bedroom home valued at between $1 million and $1.1 million with the bidding expected to commence at 1pm.
The only auction taking place on October 21 will have bidders battling it out for a secluded property on Obrien Street in Quarry Hill.
At 386 square-metres this three-bedroom home is one of the smaller blocks in the October auction list and is valued at between $430,000 to $460,000.
The bidding is scheduled to start at 12pm.
Meanwhile, people attending the auctions scheduled for October 28 may have conflicting schedules with one house up for grabs at 11am while the two remaining properties starting bidding at 12pm.
Myall Street in Quarry Hill is the first home up for grabs but the house is far from ready with major repair works needed to make the house fit for use.
The two bedroom home is styled as an old miners cottage and is valued at $400,000 in value while sitting on a 485 square-metre block.
One of the auctions scheduled for midday is a 1030 square-metre vacant block on Doak Street in East Bendigo.
The block has been valued at between $600,000 and $660,000.
While the second auction planned to start at 12pm can be found on Olinda Street in Quarry Hill.
The two bedroom home is placed on a 490 square-metre block with a front deck and open kitchen and living room floor plan.
This property has been valued at between $575,000 and $630,000.
