Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Bendigo family gears up to see Pies and Lions in AFL Grand Final

Alex Gretgrix
Tom O'Callaghan
By Alex Gretgrix, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 29 2023 - 7:57am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane and Collingwood fans Stacey and Brad King with Maddi Barry, Eliza King, Jasmin King and Kale King getting ready for the game on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Brisbane and Collingwood fans Stacey and Brad King with Maddi Barry, Eliza King, Jasmin King and Kale King getting ready for the game on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

It's been an interesting week for the King family as they gear up for a potential nail biter this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.