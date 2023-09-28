It's been an interesting week for the King family as they gear up for a potential nail biter this weekend.
Stacey King is part of an age-old rivalry in her family as half back Collingwood and the other support Brisbane in the AFL Grand Final on September 30.
Ms King said the original worry had been that it would be tense, it had actually been good in the days leading up to the big dance.
"There's been a few jibs and jabs here and there, but ultimately it's been good," she said.
"We were so grateful to get a few tickets for the game on Saturday, so that's when it will get interesting."
Ms King and son Jed were among Collingwood faithful lining up for tickets in Lyttleton Terrace on September 24, a week out from their team's clash with the Lions.
Both Stacey's husband and step-son barrack for the Lions.
"I don't know if we will be a happy family. We will be a family and there will be some happy members," she said on Sunday.
The last time the Pies and Lions faced off in a Grand Final was in 2003, during the Lions' celebrated premiership hat-trick.
"Brisbane beat Collingwood in two of those premierships but I didn't know my husband back then, so that was probably a good thing," Ms King said.
Ms King said the family would make their way to Melbourne on September 29 for the AFL Grand Final parade before getting to the game on Saturday.
"We just want to relax and go into it not too stressed," she said.
Ms King said Jed had a connection with one Collingwood player in particular.
"He's met Jack Ginnivan a few times and he is one of the nicest guys," she said.
"It's hard for us to pick a favourite, but we hope Ginnivan will get a game with Jordan De Goey, Jeremy Howe and everyone."
