A fire that broke out in a supermarket car park is no longer burning.
Firefighters were called to a burning ute in Kangaroo Flat at about 1.20pm on Thursday, September 28.
Kangaroo Flat CFA captain James O'Brien said the fire was not being treated as suspicious, although police were called to attend.
"The driver's reporting some potential mechanical problems," he said. "The fire's now out, we had three appliances on scene and controlled it pretty quickly."
The ute appeared to have drifted into a fence in the car IGA supermarket car park and its bonnet is burnt out.
It is not yet clear what might have caused the fire.
A picture from the scene suggests the fire might have broken out close to other cars but it is understood there was minimal damage to them.
The fence, belonging to a residence, has been damaged.
