How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: Castlemaine

Next up in the Bendigo Advertiser's look at each BFNL club's 2023 season stats is Castlemaine.
Player and team stats from the home and away season will be analysed to see what worked and what didn't.
WHAT WORKED:
Have a quick look over the stats, and there isn't much to celebrate for the Magpies.
That's understandable with a 2-15 record, but it feels a little unfair, considering they finished the season better than those metrics suggest.
In the last five weeks, the Magpies were highly competitive against South Bendigo and Sandhurst and could have pinched at least one of their matches with Kangaroo Flat or Kyneton.
The Magpies were a very good tackling side in 2023, averaging 64.6 per game, the second-highest in the BFNL.
This was led by Callum McConachy, who led the league in tackles per game with 10.2.
Unlike other lowly-ranked teams, the Magpies controlled possession to the best of their abilities.
They ranked sixth for uncontested marks (74.5) and second lowest for turnovers, only conceding on average 68.5 per game.
The composed kicking skills of John Watson in their back half played a big reason for this.
Watson was their go-to guy from kick-ins and to get them out of trouble.
He ranked first for effective rebound 50s in the BFNL, amassing 97 for the season and also had the most possessions with 683.
WHAT FAILED:
The Magpies ranked ninth for contested possessions, having 124.8 a game and were last at clearance, averaging a meagre 36.2.
In the last three rounds, though, the Magpies won the clearance count against finalists Golden Square and South Bendigo and evened up the contested possession count.
This change in fortunes came when Bailey Henderson returned for regular footy at Camp Reserve after he couldn't find a spot in a Werribee side bound for the VFL grand final.
The superstar midfielder gave the Magpies a midfield trio of Henderson, McConachy and best and fairest, Matthew Filo.
If they can keep those three together in 2024 and add a bit of depth, expect the Magpies to be a much tougher proposition at the coalface early next year.
Where the Magpies really struggled in the guts was with their ability to get first hands on the footy.
They ranked last for average hit-outs per game with 34.4, and neither the inexperienced Brodie Browne-Kerr (289) nor Lloyd Butcher (161) managed to crack the top ten for most hit-outs.
In an era of footy where the intercept marker has become as prized as a gun key forward, the Magpies will be thrilled to add Michael Hartley to their unit.
Not just as a coach but with his talents as an AFL defender for Hawthorn and Essendon vitally needed.
In his two seasons at Seymour, Hartley mainly played forward, and it will be interesting to see where he's more needed for the Magpies - behind the footy or in the front six.
The Magpies ranked eight for intercept marks (15.2), and their best interceptor, Liam Wilkinson, couldn't crack the top ten, gathering 43 for the season.
PLAYERS:
Watson and Filo were the two standouts when it came to stats for the Magpies in 2023.
Filo ranked fourth in the BFNL for contested possessions (291) and clearances (147).
Along with Watson's exploits behind the footy, Brodie Byrne also had a decent year, ranking seventh for intercept possessions (116).
The Magpies faithful would give anything to see Henderson have a full year in the Black and White.
From his seven games, he averaged 38.88 disposals, 6.63 clearances and 6.25 inside 50s.
His round 14 performance against Kangaroo Flat was arguably the best seen in the BFNL this season.
Henderson gathered 39 possessions and nailed seven goals.
STATS LEADERBOARDS:
RANKING POINTS:
John Watson 2329
Matthew Filo 2329
Callum McConachy 1743
Brodie Byrne 1739
Riley Pedretti 1392
Liam Wilkinson 1388
Bailey Henderson 1361
David Wilson 1306
Lloyd Butcher 867
Nicholas Woodman 720
DISPOSALS:
John Watson 683
Matthew Filo 586
Brodie Byrne 366
David Wilson 344
Callum McConachy 339
Riley Pedretti 316
Bailey Henderson 311
Liam Wilkinson 243
Ethan Hein 170
Ashton Frankling 155
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
Matthew Filo 291
Callum McConachy 187
David Wilson 156
John Watson 143
Bailey Henderson 118
Brodie Byrne 111
Riley Pedretti 100
Liam Wilkinson 92
Ashton Frankling 81
Lloyd Butcher 78
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS:
Callum McConachy 64
Bailey Henderson 59
John Watson 56
Matthew Filo 52
Riley Pedretti 45
David Wilson 44
Jackson Hood 43
Brodie Byrne 37
Nicholas Woodman 32
Brad Keogh 31
MARKS:
John Watson 148
Brodie Byrne 138
Riley Pedretti 112
Matthew Filo 104
Liam Wilkinson 96
Callum McConachy 73
Bailey Henderson 70
David Wilson 59
Ethan Hein 58
Campbell McLennan 54
CONTESTED MARKS:
Liam Wilkinson 14
Callum McConachy 12
Riley Pedretti 12
Ben Moran 10
Brodie Byrne 9
John Watson 9
Bailey Henderson 9
Jackson Hood 8
Matthew Filo 8
Campbell McLennan 7
INTERCEPT MARKS:
Liam Wilkinson 43
Brodie Byrne 41
John Watson 28
Riley Pedretti 23
Matthew Filo 19
Callum McConachy 10
Jackson Hood 9
Lloyd Butcher 9
Campbell McLennan 9
Bailey Henderson 8
CLEARANCES:
Matthew Filo 147
David Wilson 68
Callum McConachy 65
Bailey Henderson 53
John Watson 40
Lloyd Butcher 33
Daniel Lawson 25
Brodie Browne-Kerr 20
Ashton Frankling 19
Brendan Josey 17
INSIDE 50s:
Matthew Filo 69
John Watson 59
Bailey Henderson 50
Callum McConachy 49
David Wilson 37
Brodie Byrne 29
Brendan Josey 26
Riley Pedretti 25
Jackson Hood 21
Daniel Lawson 20
TACKLES:
Callum McConachy 143
Nicholas Woodman 66
Ashton Frankling 63
David Wilson 62
Matthew Filo 59
Bailey Henderson 57
John Watson 48
Daniel Lawson 47
Jack Sutherland 47
Lloyd Butcher 46
SPOILS:
Liam Wilkinson 45
Brodie Byrne 40
Campbell McLennan 17
Tyson Hickey 15
Lloyd Butcher 14
Riley Pedretti 12
Nicholas Woodman 9
John Watson 7
Ethan Hein 7
Ethan Maltby 7
