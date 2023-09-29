UPDATED, Friday 7pm: Thousands of people turned out to the Dai Gum San precinct for the Bendigo Chinese Association's Harvest Moon Festival.
The festival was headlined by the special Hoi Gong blessing ceremony, which saw two new lions brought to life.
There was plenty of Asian cuisine from a range of food vendors, as Bendigo's multicultural communities came together for the festival, which is the second most important in China, behind Chinese New Year.
EARLIER: The Harvest Moon will rise again, alongside a festival at the Dai Gum San precinct on Friday, September 29.
The festival, known as the Mid-Autumn Festival in China, is one of the most important holidays on the Chinese calendar, featuring lanterns symbolising prosperity, and mooncakes.
From 4pm to 8pm the Bendigo Chinese Association is hosting the annual festival, headlines by a "Flight of the Phoenix" performance accompanied by the 30-metre long dragon, Gwong Loong.
MORE NEWS:
Association president Doug Lougoon said this year's festival was extra special, with two new lions to be awoken and blessed.
"Going back to the traditions of the Bendigo Chinese Association, we usually always had an older and a younger lion depicted, and this is exactly what these are," he said.
"We're excited to make that a bit of a public event to see the blessing of two new lions".
Lions symbolised strength and prosperity, Mr Lougoon said, with the lions' dance involving a "picking of the greens" usually with vegetable leaves representing wealth.
The dance would be supported by the Mugi Rahayu Gamelan Ensemble and a Karen organisation.
A wide of range food vendors from Bendigo and surrounds will be cater for all tastes from 4pm.
In China, the Mid-Autumn Festival was a time for people to return home to be with family and friends after the end of harvest season. In Australia, the festival marks the end of spring for Chinese people in Bendigo and Australia.
Mr Lougoon said he hoped people would make the most of the AFL Grand Final public holiday to attend the festival.
The Harvest Moon Festival will take place at Dai Gum San on Bridge Street, Bendigo, VIC, 3550.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.