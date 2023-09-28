With two days left in the month of September the Bendigo Advertiser has looked at the buyers market for three postcodes in the city to see how much was spent on new homes.
The postcodes - 3550, 3555 and 3556 - recorded that 142 homes changed hands, with the properties ranging from multi-million dollar blocks to units worth several hundred thousand.
There was more than $77 million spent on housing in the city and outlying suburbs, with the lions share in the 3550 area.
MORE NEWS:
The 3550 postcode had the vast majority of the homebuyer action, with 78 properties snatched up in the last 28 days.
A total of $44,738,000 was spent meaning that across the 10 suburbs the median house price for September sat around $573,564.
The most expensive property purchased was on September 1, which went for $2.4m in Strathdale, while the cheapest property went for just $157,500 on September 4 in Kennington.
The busiest day for buyers was on the first of the month when seven properties were bought and sold.
The second busiest suburb in the city for September was 3555 when 37 properties were purchased for a total sale revenue of $19,189,999.
All properties sold were in the Golden Square and Kangaroo Flat areas with 17 and 20 properties sold respectively.
The most expensive home was sold in Golden Square for $1,050,000 on September 20 while the least expensive dwelling was sold for $265,000 in Kangaroo Flat on September 8.
Buyers were most active on both September 4 and 21 when six properties were sold on each day.
READ NOW:
Across the 3556 postcode there were still millions spent on homes but below other areas of the city.
Overall, there was $13 million spent on 27 properties totalling for a median selling price of $486,570.
The biggest sale took place on September 11 in California Gully with the property going for $720,000 while the least expensive house went under the hammer for $360,000 in Eaglehawk on September 16.
Fifteen homes were bought in Eaglehawk while California Gully had eight homes, Jackass Flat had three and Sailors Gully had one property sold.
Thee statistics were as of September 28.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.