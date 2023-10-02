Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: Maryborough

NS
By Nathan Spicer
October 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Johnston in action against Eaglehawk early in the 2023 season. Picture by Darren Howe
Matt Johnston in action against Eaglehawk early in the 2023 season. Picture by Darren Howe

Over the next week, the Bendigo Advertiser will take a look at what worked and what didn't for the ten BFNL clubs in 2023, according to the premier data stats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.