How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: Maryborough

Over the next week, the Bendigo Advertiser will take a look at what worked and what didn't for the ten BFNL clubs in 2023, according to the premier data stats.
Players and team stats from the home and away season will be analysed, starting with the league's bottom side, Maryborough.
WHAT WORKED:
It's hard to find many positives for a side that finished winless with a percentage of 18.63, but ruckman Ty Stewart gave his midfielders a chance at first use of the footy.
The Magpies ranked second in the BFNL for average hit-outs to advantage per game with 11.7 and Stewart fifth with 8.5 in a season where the league's ruck crop was as strong as it's been for a long time.
This allowed the Magpies to rank third for centre clearances, averaging 12 per game, led by Joel Swatton, who had 33 for the season and Matt Johnston with 31.
Elsewhere, the Magpies were ranked top in many defensive stats, which was purely down to how much the ball was in their back half this season.
They at least have a pressure base to work off, ranking first for average pressure acts (52.3), overall pressure (130.4) and second for one-percenters (51.1).
WHAT DIDN'T:
A lot failed for the young Magpies, but where they can look to improve is at the little things, especially around ball movement when exiting their defensive 50.
They ranked last for handball receives per game (5.1) and uncontested marks (49.1).
The best sides do the simple things right and control the footy when they are in their back half - Strathfieldsaye is the perfect example of that.
Of course, the Magpies are usually under immense pressure, and it takes time for a developing side to find their feet when it comes to a game plan.
But if they can be more composed in their back 50 next year and look to control possession a bit more by taking some air out of the game with chip kicks, it will help stop the footy returning over their heads so quickly.
Another area of improvement coach Coby Perry could look at is with their forward 50 entries.
While they ranked third for centre clearances, they were last in the league for forward 50 entry efficiency.
TOP PLAYERS:
Kya Lanfranchi had a fantastic season in a dark year for the Magpies' defence.
He stood tall amidst the wreckage, ranking first in the BFNL for intercept possessions (155) and intercept marks (89).
Swatton also had a strong year, having the most pressure acts in the BFNL (95), smothers (18), chases (25) and third most tackles (128).
Perry returned mid-year from injury and averaged 27.2 disposals, which was the most of any Magpie who played more than four games.
Jacob Lohmann showed why he is the best player on the list when he wasn't plying his trade for Sandringham, collecting 33 or more disposals in all four games he suited up for the Magpies.
Jai Howell had the most score involvements (47) from the ninth most possessions (194).
STATS LEADERBOARDS:
RANKING POINTS:
Kya Lanfranchi 2054
Brady Neill 1819
Joel Swatton 1584
Jake Postle 1251
Matt Johnston 1164
Christopher Freeman 1162
Coby Perry 1043
Alex Brown 902
Jai Howell 852
Ty Stewart 764
DISPOSALS:
Joel Swatton 350
Kya Lanfranchi 339
Matt Johnston 314
Brady Neill 312
Alex Brown 277
Coby Perry 272
Jake Postle 253
Christopher Freeman 238
Jai Howell 194
Joshua Britten 163
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
Joel Swatton 173
Brady Neill 155
Kya Lanfranchi 129
Matt Johnston 128
Christopher Freeman 127
Coby Perry 97
Jai Howell 88
Jacob Lohmann 88
Alex Brown 74
Kaian Constable 72
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS:
Jai Howell 47
Matt Johnston 46
Brady Neill 41
Christopher Freeman 37
Joel Swatton 35
Jacob Lohmann 33
Mitchell McClure 30
Coby Perry 23
Kaian Constable 22
Ty Stewart 17
CONTESTED MARKS:
Kya Lanfranchi 36
Brady Neill 21
Jacob Lohmann 20
Jake Postle 18
Jai Howell 14
Christopher Freeman 13
Ty Stewart 9
Darcy Bond 8
Tom Myers 8
Lucas Hurse 7
INTERCEPT MARKS:
Kya Lanfranchi 89
Brady Neill 34
Jake Postle 21
Darcy Bond 14
Joshua Britten 10
Alex Brown 10
Coby Perry 9
Christopher Freeman 7
Nic Swan 7
Jacob Lohmann 7
CLEARANCES:
Matt Johnston 97
Joel Swatton 85
Coby Perry 54
Brady Neill 53
Christopher Freeman 41
Mitchell McClure 29
Jai Howell 29
Jacob Lohmann 27
Kaian Constable 25
Ty Stewart 21
INSIDE 50s:
Matt Johnston 58
Joel Swatton 57
Mitchell McClure 37
Brady Neill 37
Jai Howell 37
Christopher Freeman 29
Lucas Hurse 26
Coby Perry 26
Kaian Constable 24
Alex Brown 16
TACKLES:
Joel Swatton 128
Christopher Freeman 89
Brady Neill 59
Kya Lanfranchi 55
Darcy Bond 53
Mitchell McClure 48
Riley Hamilton 39
Kaian Constable 39
Lucas Hurse 38
Jacob Lohmann 38
SPOILS:
Kya Lanfranchi 65
Jake Postle 46
Brady Neill 43
Darcy Bond 19
Joel Swatton 15
Nic Swan 13
Joshua Britten 13
Alex Brown 9
Christopher Freeman 8
Jack Shay 8
