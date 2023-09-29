Bendigo Advertiser
No confusing the talent of lightly-raced Bendigo filly Samanth

By Kieran Iles
September 29 2023 - 10:00am
Craig Newitt rides the Brendon Hearps-trained Samanth to her maiden victory at Swan Hill last week. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos
THERE might have been 'A' curiously missing from her name when the paperwork was lodged with racing officials, but what's definitely not lacking in the Brendon Hearps-trained Samanth is talent.

