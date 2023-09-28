Bendigo Advertisersport
Revving up success: Bendigo Toyota extends partnership with WNBL club Bendigo Spirit

Updated September 28 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Bendigo Spirit legend Gabe Richards, current stars Kelsey Griffin, Ruth Davis and Esra McGoldrick, and Bendigo Toyota dealer principal Adam Ski with one of the branded Corollas. Picture by Kieran Iles
THE Bendigo Spirit will be aiming to travel in style on and off the WNBL basketball court this coming season.

