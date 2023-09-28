THE Bendigo Spirit will be aiming to travel in style on and off the WNBL basketball court this coming season.
While their rivals will have a big say in their on-court fortunes, off the court, the Spirit will have a much smoother ride thanks to their long-standing partnership with Bendigo Toyota.
The local dealership has handed over the keys to a fleet of branded Corollas, ready to fuel the drives of Bendigo Spirit players Kelsey Griffin, Canadian import Ruth Davis, New Zealander Esra McGoldrick and Alicia Froling, and Spirit general manager David Ingham throughout the 2023-2024 season.
Bendigo Toyota has been a stalwart sponsor of the Spirit, dating back to the club's inaugural season.
The dealership holds a special connection as the workplace of retired Spirit legend Gabrielle Richards.
The vehicles, which include four Hybrid variants, won't just be for cruising, they will be ensuring players and staff make it to games and training in style throughout the season, while also supporting the team's tireless community-based activities across the region.
Bendigo Toyota dealer principal Adam Ski, expressed his absolute delight in continuing the ride alongside the Bendigo Spirit, as women's sport across Australia goes from strength to strength.
"It's a pleasure for Bendigo Toyota to be supporting our national league Spirit stars for another year," he said.
"Our Spirit women are top-notch athletes, playing against the best in the country, right here in our own backyard.
"It's a true honour to have them as ambassadors for Bendigo Toyota and our city as they compete across Australia."
The Spirit are fresh from a weekend hit-out against the Mildura men's CBL team.
On behalf of the Spirit, WNBL legend Kelsey Griffin said the players were truly indebted to Bendigo Toyota for its long-running support.
"This partnership for me goes way back to the first day I got to Bendigo in 2012, so there's something quite sentimental about getting to pick up my car at the start of the season," she said.
"It's just remarkable that Bendigo Toyota has remained as such a proud partner.
"Particularly as we look to branch out to more areas in regional Victoria like Mildura, Geelong and even Ballarat, which is on our pre-season schedule, cars are very important in getting us about."
Griffin has settled in nicely to another pre-season under second-year coach Kennedy Kereama and is embracing the chance to get familiarised with the club's newest signings.
"Kennedy has done a great job recruiting some very high-character people, so I am excited to play with them," she said.
The WNBL season launches on Saturday, November 4, with the Spirit to face the Townsville Fire at Red Energy Arena in Bendigo.
