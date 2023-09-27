Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Premier Jacinta Allan puts regions in her sights in new role

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan is the 49th Premier of Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan is the 49th Premier of Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe

Regional cities can expect a visit from the new Premier, but they may have to wait a while.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.