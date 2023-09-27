Jacinta Allan was 25-years-old when she won Bendigo East on September 19, 1999.
She became the youngest female MP in Victorian history, celebrating her 26th birthday the day after.
Liberal MP Michael John had previously held the seat since 1985.
Now, almost 24-years to the day later, she addressed the media scrum in Melbourne as the 49th Premier of Victoria.
"Today is about marking that transition and pledging to work incredibly hard," she said.
"I pledge to the Victorian community that I will continue to work hard, as I have done every single day as a member of the Victorian Parliament."
