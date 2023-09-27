Bendigo Advertiser
RPCV CEO Lauretta Stace to launch adornment policy consultation

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:18pm
A sign on the Bendigo Cemetery gate in December 2022 advising of the enforcement of the strict policy. Picture by Jenny Denton
The organisation in charge of Bendigo's cemeteries is set to start consulting the public as part of a much-heralded review of its grave site adornment policy.

