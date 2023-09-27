The organisation in charge of Bendigo's cemeteries is set to start consulting the public as part of a much-heralded review of its grave site adornment policy.
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria is inviting stakeholders and communities across central Victoria to share their thoughts on how cemetery users should be able to decorate graves and how the policy should be policed, it said on Wednesday.
A review of RPCV's adornment policy was one of 12 recommendations to come out of an independent investigation by industry executive Lucas Robertson earlier this year that followed a significant public outcry over the January clearing of grave sites at Eaglehawk and Shepparton, with irreplaceable personal items taken to the tip.
Under the leadership of former CEO Emma Flukes an existing strict adornment policy for RPCV cemeteries had been abruptly implemented on the grounds of worker safety.
Hurt and anger over the affair prompted persistent calls for the cemeteries trust board to resign and saw 15,000 people sign a petition asking for the adornment policy to be changed.
However, the mood was calmed by a commitment by the chair's trust Marg Lewis and former acting CEO Maureen O'Keefe to review the policy as well as by the Robertson review and a series of one-on-one meetings with affected families in April.
New CEO Lauretta Stace said she was looking forward to leading the development of a new, "co-designed adornment policy" that would include what was most important to the community while "meeting all of RPCV's legislative and safety requirements".
"When I was appointed CEO of RPCV I was advised that one of my most important short-term priorities was to ensure that the recommendations of the Robertson report were comprehensively planned and implemented," said Ms Stace, who was appointed in August.
"One of the highest priority recommendations related to a review of the adornment policy including conducting broad-based community consultation."
The consultation process would involve a series of interviews with "right of internment" holders at each cemetery, she said, together with RPCV staff, community groups across central Victoria and industry partners, with a "survey tool" , still to be developed, to facilitate feedback from the broader community.
Following initial input a draft policy would be published for comment, she said.
One of the RPCV's most vocal critics, Lisa Kidman, had an open mind about the consultation, which she had been contacted about on Wednesday.
The correspondence said the process was expected to finish in December, she said.
RPCV chair Marg Lewis, who previously argued the trust's actions occurred in the context of a dire struggle to maintain its 11 cemeteries, has said that consideration of the adornment policy would take place as part of a "comprehensive stakeholder and community consultation project" about future plans for them.
