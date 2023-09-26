AusFarm Nutrition Products Advertising Feature

If you want to grow your lambs and finish them well for sale, effective grazing management, and knowing when to supplement maturing green feed with grain, is your key to success.

As the current price for lambs reaches a ten-year low and the grain price goes in the opposite direction, the discussion of cost of production comes to the fore once again.

Where the trend over the past five years was to maximise production, achieved by lot feeding high grain diets, sentiment has changed slightly to focus on efficiency.



Essentially, maximising production while minimising costs.

Micheal Savli, technical manager at AusFarm Nutrition Products, has been working with producers on improving the efficiency of their production systems for the last three years.



He proposes that finishing lambs on pasture is the most efficient way forward.

"The feed in producers' paddocks is the cheapest feed available," Mr Savli said.

"Where there's green feed, effective grazing management can be the most efficient way to finish lambs."

The key is reading the feed and knowing when to rotate onto a new pasture or when to supplement maturing green feed with grain.

"When you understand the value of your feed, you can supplement the diet to balance energy, protein and essential minerals, vitamins and trace elements, and boost liveweight gain," Mr Savli said.

In early spring, most winter pastures are at the peak of their nutritional value and are more than adequate to grow lambs when paired with an effective mineral supplement.

StockMins-Crop Grazer Plus is an economical and effective green feed supplement designed to elevate the mineral, vitamin and trace element status of sheep, and boost performance on lush green feed.

However, as green feed matures, energy and protein supplementation is required to maintain liveweight gain and get the most out of the pasture.

StockMins-Lamb Finisher is a buffered, protein, mineral, vitamin and trace element supplement that accompanies moderate grain feeding on mature green feed.



It is designed to increase the digestibility of mature feed, boosting feed conversion efficiency and driving rapid liveweight gain in grazing sheep.

