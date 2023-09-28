A highly enviable position | Feature Property

"What a location," says agent Bec Allen.
Number 295 Barnard Street starts with super-convenient corner access, and it's an easy walk to the CBD of Bendigo, "inviting you to take advantage of the lifestyle living so close to town with View & The Arts precinct, restaurants, hospital and prestigious school all surrounding you."
Built way back in 1868 and very well cared for and improved since, the house is hidden away behind a hedge and a neat front garden.
This attractive home also features plenty of character.
"The ornate detail includes return veranda and bespoke ceilings," Bec said.
It also has large bedrooms, a central hallway, and three of the bedrooms are positioned at the front of the home. Each has ample storage with built-in robes, and two feature open fireplaces (one brick, and one with a cast-iron insert).
The main "is light-filled and includes a walk-in robe and a contemporary ensuite."
The property has recently been updated with a new roof, and the low-maintenance yard offers off-street parking and a private courtyard.
This property would suit multiple buyers such as those looking for a fantastic home close to Girton and the hospital is just a short walk away.
"We highly recommend a private tour inside to feel the space and fall in love with the convenience."
