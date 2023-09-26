Archie Reid broke his personal best by 15 seconds as he claimed fourth place in the 10km duel at Sunday's Run Prix on Melbourne's grand prix circuit at Albert Park.
The first running of Melbourne Run Prix drew 162 starters for the elite 10km and 400-plus for the open 10km and half-marathon of 21.1km.
For Reid the Run Prix continued an outstanding season of road and cross-country racing.
"I was rapt to have run 29.07 and improve my personal best by 15 seconds," Reid said.
"The course was ideally suited for fast times," he said of an event in which Olympian and multiple national champion Jack Rayner charged to victory in 28.34.
Next best were Seth O'Donnell, 28.39; and Dale Carroll, 28.52.
Reid was among the leading pack until the 3km mark.
"There was a strong attack and the group splintered a fair bit," said the 22-year-old who races for Bendigo Region and also South Bendigo.
"It was a solo run from there on. I was able to see Jack, Seth and Dale in the distance, but not able to make up enough ground."
Reid said one of the greatest challenges in any race and any distance is timing moves on chasing and conserving energy.
It was always going to be tough to reel in Rayner who has plenty of big-race experience and holds the Oceania 10km record of 27.43 set in 2022 in Burnie, Tasmania.
As Reid charged to fourth place, Bendigo Bats team-mate, Nathan Stoate from Cobram was sixth in a personal best of 29.44.
Among the goals for Reid is to run under the 29-minute mark by year's end.
"Run Prix has given me the confidence that I could beat the 29 mark in Burnie," said Reid.
It's in Tasmania where some of his best road race results have been.
Reid's previous best for the 10km was 29.22 on the Launceston circuit in 2021.
He will be bound for Burnie next month when the Tasmanian 10km classic is run on October 29.
The build-up will include plenty more training around Echuca where his biggest weeks are upwards of 160km.
In a year where he has clocked up many kilometres racing, training, and driving, Reid said the enjoyment was at a high level.
"The results mean the hard work is worth it," he said of being in a sport where the prize pool is not so high.
Among the highs was the Bendigo Bats racing to back-to-back premierships in men's premier division of the On-backed XCR series run by Athletics Victoria.
Reid's consistency was to the fore in a series where he rated the Burnley half-marathon the best result.
"For the team to achieve what it did means a lot.
"It takes a big commitment, especially doing all rounds, or even if it was just two or three."
