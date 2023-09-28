3 BED | 2 BATH | 5 CAR
This sprawling property, nestled between Mt Alexander and Mt Camel in Central Victoria, showcases a remarkable blend of luxury and tranquillity.
As of 2020, a new country homestead with a separate guest house presides over a 117-acre expanse, offering a spectacular view of the surrounding valley, forests, farmlands, and distant mountains.
The vistas and the sense of solitude are the property's main drawcards, according to selling agent Paul Dalton from McKean McGregor. "If you want privacy with 360 degree views, this is it," he said. "It's basically a brand new house and even though it's on all those acres, it's still very low-maintenance."
The home is a testament to sophisticated rural living, with the natural surroundings enhancing its charm. And designed with passive features, it ensures year-round comfort.
The main residence boasts three spacious bedrooms, including a primary suite with an ensuite featuring twin vanities and a walk-in robe. An open-plan kitchen and dining area, complemented by an expansive family room with an impressive ceiling void, accentuate the home's modern appeal. Additional highlights include a southern verandah and a substantial under-roof-line entertainment area, perfect for relaxed entertaining amid the property's serene backdrop.
Attention to detail is evident in the home's extra features, such as double-glazed windows, polished concrete floors, and a three-oven Esse wood-burning stove. Modern conveniences, including Starlink and Wi-Fi services, 26 solar panels, and dual instantaneous bottled gas hot water services, add to the appeal.
Guests are welcomed to two-bedroom accommodation with an open-plan kitchen, lounge, bar, electric hot plates, a separate bath, shower, and laundry - all insulated with double-glazed windows and ample water storage.
The property's exterior features a 97,000-litre water storage system, recycled bitumen driveway, and a large dam. Further enhancing the outdoor appeal is an expansive 18x9 metre workshop and plentiful space for sheep or cattle.
With over 50 species of native birds, diverse wildlife, and many wildflowers, this property is a haven for nature enthusiasts. Its convenient location, just a short distance from various townships, Bendigo CBD, and numerous attractions, including wineries and Lake Eppalock, highlights its appeal as an exceptional lifestyle property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.