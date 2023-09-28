Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
House of the Week

331 Doles Road Lyal homestead captures valley views

Dayle Latham
By Dayle Latham
Updated September 28 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week

3 BED | 2 BATH | 5 CAR

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dayle Latham

Dayle Latham

Deputy editor, advertising features and magazines

An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.