BFNL grand final: Sliding door moments from a thrilling decider

With the dust now settling on one of the great BFNL grand finals in recent memory, the Bendigo Advertiser has taken a look at the periods of play and sliding door moments that defined the match.
Q1
08:30 - Smothering Square
Golden Square's pressure in the grand final's initial stages was immense and led to their first two goals.
After Braydon Vaz nailed his set shot from deep in the swimming pool changeroom pocket, the Bulldogs stormed forward again.
Dragons ruckman Hamish Hosking grabbed the ball cleanly from a throw-in stoppage on the Bulldogs half-forward line only to have his kick smothered by Ricky Monti and see the ball go back over his inside forward 50.
Isaac Ruff was there to mop it up for the Dragons, but this time, it was Jack Stewart who threw his body in front of the exiting kick, which allowed Tom Toma to pick up the loose footy and give the Bulldogs an early break - Bulldogs 2.2 (14) vs Dragons 0.0 (0).
15:00 - Big clunks get Dragons out of strife
Midway through the first term, the Bulldogs had amassed eight inside 50s to two.
With the ball deep in their back 50, the Dragons needed a get-out, and Cobi Maxted provided it, taking a big pack mark.
His ball down the line was then snared by Archer Day-Wicks running back with the flight, and the Dragons finally had some territory.
A couple of repeat entries from that play led to Matt Thornton kicking the Dragons opener - Bulldogs 2.4 (16) vs Dragons 1.0 (6).
25:50 - Bulldogs inaccurate as Dragons take shock lead
The Bulldogs should have been at least a couple of goals up by this stage, but poor conversion was proving costly, and when Vaz's set shot sailed wide, his side had kicked 2.6 (18).
From the ensuing kick-in, Bryce Curnow went straight down the guts to Hosking, whose quick handball to Zach Pallpratt led to an overlap with Lee Coghlan and Jake McLean getting involved.
Andrew Collins roved the deep entry kick from McLean and converted to give the Dragons a surprise one-point lead - Bulldogs 2.6 (18) vs Dragons 3.1 (19).
Q2
02:20 - Dragons blocked on the line
A tackle by Ruff on Bulldogs skipper Jackson Geary adjudged to have been dangerous, gave a downfield free kick to Ryan Hartley and a set shot opportunity from 55 metres.
Hartley's booming left foot kick appeared to be falling just short, but some brilliant blocking on Curnow and Tanner Nally on the line by his teammates allowed the ball to bounce through - Bulldogs 3.7 (25) vs Dragons 3.1 (19).
05:15 - Bulldogs recover from potential disaster
Gun Bulldogs defender John Coe won a holding-the-ball free kick deep in his defensive 50.
Connor Mills smothered his exiting kick, and with free players everywhere, the Dragons seemed destined to level the scores.
But Coe made up for his error, laying a crucial tackle on Nicholas Stagg before Toma did the same on Mills, and finally, the back six could breathe a bit easier - Bulldogs 3.7 (25) vs Dragons 3.1 (19).
26:50 - Confidence booster on siren
Arguably, the most important moment of the first half was its last.
With the game on a knife edge deep into the second stanza, Jack Stewart took a strong intercepting mark.
He found Vaz, who lasered a ball to Hugh Freckleton deep in the scoreboard pocket 45 metres out.
Freckleton wheeled around on his right and put it straight through the middle as the siren sounded while the umpire was signalling all clear - Bulldogs 5.8 (38) vs Dragons 4.3 (27).
Q3
04:00 - Game-high lead for Bulldogs
With the ball across the Dragons' half-back, McLean bit the bullet with a risky inward kick, which was intercepted by Vaz.
Liam Duguid and Jack Threlfall got involved in the possession chain, and Joel Brett profited being hit up on a lead and slotting the first major of the second half to give his side a game-high buffer - Bulldogs 6.9 (45) vs Dragons 4.4 (28).
11:30 - Duguid concedes massive turnaround
Still ahead by 17 points, the next goal was the most important of the game to that point.
Another one to the Bulldogs, and they'd have one hand on the Bendigo Advertiser Cup.
When Ricky Monti broke free from clearance across his half-back line, the Bulldogs were looking at a golden opportunity.
But the play was called back for an errant elbow on Noah Walsh by Duguid.
Walsh hit up Collins in the canteen pocket, whose kick fell short, but Thornton didn't let the moment pass, taking a strong grab in the goalsquare.
It changed the game's momentum, with the Dragons dominating the rest of the third term - Bulldogs 6.9 (45) vs Dragons 5.4 (34).
25:30 - Conforti kicks goal of the day
The Dragons had been peppering the Bulldogs' stoic defence for a good ten minutes and needed a piece of individual brilliance to break open the game with plenty of numbers around a stoppage on their half-forward line.
Enter Sam Conforti - the Dragons' classiest player collected a bobbling footy in the tightest of spaces and burst into the open to snap on his left from 45 and put the Dragons in front heading into the final change - Bulldogs 6.9 (45) vs Dragons 7.6 (48).
Q4
00:28 - Strauch stands tall
Hosking won the opening centre clearance of the final term and booted the ball forward, but a composed Jake Thrum allowed the Bulldogs to exit with Tom Strauch taking a critical pack mark while teammate Hamish Morcom was sitting on his shoulders.
A chaos ball inside 50 saw Liam Barrett find space out the back and dribble home his first of three in the last quarter - Bulldogs 7.9 (51) vs Dragons 7.7 (49).
02:00 - End to end from Dragons
A snap from Duguid almost gave the Bulldogs some crucial breathing space, but his attempt hit the post.
The Dragons moved the ball with purpose from the kick out as Stagg was found with nobody around him smack bang in the centre circle.
With no time to set up structurally, the Bulldogs' defence was all at sea, and a 12-point turnaround was complete when Collins got out the back - Bulldogs 7.10 (52) vs Dragons 8.7 (55).
11:30 - Freckleton keeps attack alive
The ball was deep in the canteen pocket and looked destined to go out for a throw-in.
With some players even stopping believing it had crossed the line, Freckleton played the whistle and kept the ball inbound, handballing to the top of the goalsquare, where a stoppage was eventually forced.
From that stoppage, Barrett kicked his third - Bulldogs 9.11 (65) vs Dragons 8.9 (57).
21:00 - Counter punch fails
Duguid had just kicked what would prove to be the final major of the afternoon.
The Dragons were down by eight points, but there was still hope, especially after they had quickly struck back from Bulldogs goals twice already in the fourth term.
They looked to be doing so again when Alex Wharton won the clearance, forcing an overlap that found its way to Collins, who had time to steady 20 metres out but missed everything - Bulldogs 10.11 (71) vs Dragons 9.9 (63).
26:00 - Young star's brain fade
Of all the Dragons, the one player who looked like winning the game for them was teenager Day-Wicks.
He had already taken a monster screamer and kicked a goal from three shots.
He again had the ball in his hands deep into time on 45 metres out straight in front.
But instead of going back, he elected to pass off to a presenting Conforti only to watch his kick smothered by Harrison Burke - Bulldogs 10.11 (71) vs Dragons 9.11 (65).
26:40 - Barrett chases down Nally
The Bulldogs finally got the ball to the outer wing, but Nally was able to win a one-on-one battle with Barrett and have the footy poised to fly straight back over their heads.
The final quarter hero didn't relent, though, as he ran down Nally from behind to win a holding-the-ball free kick - Bulldogs 10.11 (71) vs Dragons 9.11 (65).
28:00 - Last chance saloon
With around a minute left on the clock, the Bulldogs went into shutdown mode, but an errant kick by Threlfall gave the Dragons one last genuine opportunity.
They were able to get it in the hands of Conforti, who blasted one from 60 with an open forward line in front of him.
Thornton had slight separation on the back shoulder of Zach Shelton, but Conforti's pass had too much on it as it dribbled out for a throw-in, and the moment had passed - Bulldogs 10.11 (71) vs Dragons 9.11 (65).
30:00 - The winning moment
Every player on the ground was almost in the Dragons' forward 50 when Cooper Smith's long kick to the swimming pool change rooms pocket gave his faithful a glimmer of hope.
They needed a mark, but Stagg gave away a high free kick on Geary, and the Dragons wouldn't get the ball in their hands again.
Geary went long down the wing, and as soon as Xavier Murley's roving kick went skywards, the siren sounded, and Square were the 2023 BFNL premiers - Bulldogs 10.11 (71) vs Dragons 9.11 (65).
