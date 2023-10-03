Telling the stories of our shared history

Hear quirky local history stories and tales from days gone by at the Seniors Festival Lunch with Bendigo Historical Society's Euan McGillivray.
Euan has over 35 years of experience as a cultural sector/museum curator and manager.
He developed collections, exhibitions, and experiences at Museums Victoria and was instrumental in establishing Scienceworks, Melbourne Museum, and the Immigration Museum.
Euan will also share his excitement about the growing momentum for opening the Bendigo Community Museum.
Museums capture the imagination and give an insight into people's lives from years gone by.- Euan McGillivray
The Bendigo Historical Society has been quietly growing its collection of artifacts, photographs, family papers, and business records as a way to share our understanding of Bendigo's past with future generations.
The collection has grown to over 40,000 items, and a new industry standard space is being designed to showcase the remarkable historical artifacts in the collection on rotation. High-quality exhibition cases, multimedia, graphics, and lighting will be used in this new venue to become part of Bendigo's Arts Precinct.
Local museums provide a sense of community and place.
"Museums capture the imagination and give an insight into people's lives from years gone by," Euan said.
It will not only be a great attraction to tourists but also play a community-strengthening role with its potential to connect with a range of community development programs, from schools and education to supporting diversity and multiculturalism.
"I will bring some of the items that will be on display at the museum with me, and they will fascinate the audience," Euan said.
The event takes place on October 19 from midday until 2pm.
Hosted by Aveo, the free luncheon is part of a Seniors Festival Guest Speaker Luncheon Series and includes a two-course meal and guest speaker.
Booking is essential. Reserve your seat at seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/victorian-seniors-festival.
Bendigo is a very stimulating place, and there is so much going on and things to get involved in here.- Diana Collier
Continued dedication, inspiration, and the positive impact seniors have on society are celebrated at The Victorian Senior of the Year Awards.
For over 25 years, these significant awards have highlighted the work seniors do daily in volunteering in neighbourhood houses, places of worship, and on community projects that benefit us all.
Diana Collier received the Healthy and Active Living Award last year.
Age is no barrier for this First Nations advocate. At 98, Ms Collier was recognised for supporting the Bendigo First Nations community.
She has dedicated much of her life to educating her peers on the treatment of Aboriginal people since settlement.
Ms Collier is actively involved in several committees, including the Bendigo Reconciliation and Bendigo NAIDOC General Committees.
She also welcomed the first family of Karen Burmese refugees to Bendigo in 2007, volunteered as a home tutor for five years and provided daily support.
Her interest in social justice has steadily grown over the years, including her time studying for her degree at Monash University and completing a Youth Leadership course.
It is the people she has met that truly inspired her.
"The people of Bendigo have been a great asset to me," Ms Collier said.
"I've always been interested in going out and seeing things; the more I know, the more I have to learn."
She said she was "absolutely staggered" to win the award.
"There are many people who deserve this recognition. Bendigo is a very stimulating place. There is so much going on and things to get involved in here," she said.
"I've been very lucky."
Another worthy recipient was Beth Benbow, who received the Council of the Ageing Award (COTA).
Ms Benbow has supported the work of Bendigo Health over the last 40 years through her volunteering and fundraising efforts.
Since its inception, Ms Benbow has worked tirelessly as part of the Intensive Care Unit Auxiliary to raise over $2m and provide almost 40 scholarships for nursing and clinical staff.
During the pandemic, Ms Benbow and her team baked and wrapped treats and sewed laundry bags for staff to take their uniforms home safely.
The awards comprise six categories, including the Premier's Award for Victorian Senior of the Year.
Winners of the 2023 awards will be announced in October.
Energetic Street, Long Gully. October 2, 10.30am - noon. Free
Long Gully Community Garden is one of Bendigo's best kept secrets, on an acre of land right near Victoria Hill. Come and join the celebrations - perhaps wear a fancy hat and enjoy a stroll around the beautiful community garden, followed by light refreshments. For details, visit lgnc.org.au/events.
52 - 54 Derwent Drive, Long Gully. October 3, 10am - 11.30am. Free
To celebrate Victorian Seniors Week and Mental Health Month, BCHS Health Promotion team is collaborating with Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre to hold trivia and morning tea during Chatty Cafe. There will be lots of fun, with trivia, tea and coffee, delicious food, and the winner of the trivia will also receive a prize. Find out more at eventbrite.com.au/e/trivia-morning-tea-tickets-693906853077?aff=oddtdtcreator.
St Mary's Anglican Church Hall, Corner of Church and Banks Streets, Kangaroo Flat. October 4, 10am - 2pm. Free
U3A Bendigo Open Day is an opportunity to explore a wide range of opportunities to keep your mind and body active in your life's third age. Includes tea and coffee. u3abendigo.com.
37 - 39 Pall Mall, Bendigo. October 4, 11am - 3pm. $3.50
Ever wondered what is hidden inside one of Bendigo's most iconic buildings?
Explore the Bendigo Military Museum with one of the knowledgeable guides, or learn more about Bendigo's contribution to WW1 in the exhibition: 'Courage and Sacrifice: The Official History of the 38th Battalion AIF'.
Cost of admission will gain you entry to the Museum, a tour with a guide, access to the temporary exhibition and the ability to participate in a hands-on experience with select items from the collection.
Email curator@bendigorsl.com.au for details.
52 - 54 Derwent Drive, Long Gully. October 5, 12.30 pm - 1.50pm. Free
Take some time out to relax and refresh with fabulous yoga instructor, Toby. Chair yoga is at 12.30pm followed by yoga at 1.15pm (mats supplied).
First session is free, $5 per session thereafter. Bring a drink bottle and enjoy some "me" time.
Please RSVP by calling 5442 1165.
1 Wade Street, Golden Square. October 6, 9am - noon. Free
Just wear flat-soled shoes, comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle. All equipment is supplied. Contact Anne on 0437 192 482 to book.
The Capital Theatre, 50 View Street Bendigo. October 6, 10am - 12.30pm. $8
Singer-songwriter Wendy Stapleton presents a tribute to the songs and career of arguably Britain's greatest female pop singer, Dusty Springfield.
The show delivers all the songs you love, such as Son of a Preacher Man, I Only Want To Be With You, You Don't Have To Say You Love Me and more.
Before Wendy's performance, the Traditional Owners of the Dja Dja Wurrung Country will give a Welcome to Country, followed by a didgeridoo performance.
Tea and coffee will also be available prior to the performance.
Book at bendigoregion.com.au/arts-culture-theatres/event/wendy-stapleton-the-dusty-springfield-story-2023-seniors-festival-concert.
Victorian Railways Institute, 124 Mitchell Street, Bendigo. October 6, 2pm - 4pm. Free
Information about the rules equipment and coaching will be provided and everyone will have the opportunity to try out any two of the games on offer. If you enjoy it, then social games at $3 per hour can be arranged for future dates.
For details, call Brian on 0417 562 350.
Kennington Gardens, 107 Condon Street, Kennington. October 19, noon - 2pm. Free
Hosted by Aveo, this free luncheon is part of a Seniors Festival Guest Speaker Luncheon Series, and includes a two course meal with refreshments while Euan shares local history, quirky stories and tales from days gone by.
Tours of our newly branded Kennington Gardens Retirement Community will be available and there will be door prizes and complimentary gift bags.
Limited onsite parking is available and RSVPs are essential at eventbrite.com.au/e/681927733207?aff=oddtdtcreator.
The Victorian Seniors Festival is back and bigger than ever in 2023, celebrating the valuable contribution older Victorians make to our local community throughout the month of October.
This year's theme is 'Learn, live, love', which focuses on the importance of finding new things to learn, embracing experiences that bring joy, and having the freedom to live life the way you choose as you age.
The festival will have thousands of free and low-cost events across the state, with diverse events hosted by local community organisations and the local city council.
Victorian Seniors Card holders can access free travel on public transport services from October 1 to 8, including V/Line services, to celebrate all the fun and be involved.
To find out more information or see the full list of events, visit seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/victorian-seniors-festival.
Whether you're looking to give back to your community or enjoy the company of people also in their "third age", there are many ways retirees can kill the two proverbial birds with one stone in Victoria.
More than 1.5 million Victorians volunteer their time, skills and experience, and in one way or another make a huge contribution to their local communities.
Volunteering allows you to connect with others and improve social ties, experience new challenges, raise awareness and support important issues, interact with different cultures, develop professional networks and gain new skills.
Regional Victorian senior Peter Morton, 81, said the question was almost "what wasn't there to do in your older years?"
He has joined groups including U3A, Probus, church, choirs, and has volunteered for various community organisations.
"The common thread through all these activities is, of course, my need to maintain a healthy level of social contact," Mr Morton said.
Victoria Seniors Online has curated a one-stop-shop with information on ways to make social connections and volunteer, and the following are examples.
Life Activities Clubs (LACs) support people in managing their life transitions through educational, social, physical and recreational activities. With hundreds of activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
As a not-for-profit community organisation, LAC is recognised by government and the community as a valuable contributor to the well-being of the mature sector of the community.
They say if you're in the second half of life, you're approaching your peak. It's a great time to meet new people, develop your hidden talents and stretch your body and mind.
Go to the Club Directory at the Life Activities website for a list of Clubs and contact telephone numbers.
Probus is about friendship and fun in retirement. Probus provides people with the opportunity to meet with fellow retirees on a regular basis, listen to interesting speakers and come together for activities, all in the company of new friends.
There are over 1700 Probus Clubs with more than 125,000 members all over Australia and New Zealand. You can join a mixed Probus Club or Clubs for ladies or men, the choice is yours.
Membership is open to any member of the community who is retired or semi-retired.
U3As provides low-cost learning to older people to encourage them to stay active and engaged, Australia-wide and around the world.
The U3A is an incorporated non-profit voluntary community organisation, with volunteering an important part of their makeup.
With their creation in France 40 years ago, U3A stands for University of the Third Age. The Third Age refers to the age of active retirement. It follows the Second Age of employment and the First Age of parental responsibility.
Courses range from physical fitness, to desk-based classes, language studies, art and craft classes and more.
Neighbourhood Houses provide a place for people together to come together to learn in, and contribute to their local community through social, educational, recreational and support activities, using a unique community development approach.
They are small not-for-profit organisations which respond to the needs and aspirations of the communities they are located in.
There are over 400 neighbourhood houses in Victoria, which means there's bound to be one near you.
Common activities include gentle exercise classes such as tai chi or yoga, arts and crafts classes, sewing and knitting clubs, cooking classes, community lunches, social groups, garden clubs or walking groups, assistance with technology, English classes, welfare support such as food banks and government services.
To find a house near you search the Neighbourhood House Victoria website via www.nhvic.org.au/searchdirectory
The Men's Shed movement has now become one of the most powerful tools in addressing health and wellbeing and helping men to once again become valued and productive members of our community.
There are over a thousand Australia wide, and more than 325 in Victoria.
They are a place that men can put their skills to use for the benefit of their community, develop mentor programs for school aged children, assist refugees to integrate into their new community, provide a place for participants to have a chat, learn new skills and give back to the community.
The Community Visitors Scheme is funded by the Australian government and plays a vital role in providing companionship for older people living in Aged Care homes or living in their own homes.
The aim is to build connections and reduce isolation through mutually enjoyable social activities. You could sit and chat about current affairs, walk to the local café, read or listen to a book together, enjoy a TV show or participate in a hobby, game or other activity.
Lions Clubs assist with fundraising for special causes in their local communities and help with development and building of local parks, community venues and sporting centres.
If you have a passion for a project then you can ask your Lions Club to support it.
Australian Rotary Clubs are part of an international network of business, professional and community leaders who strive to make the world a better place through practical efforts.
From working on community projects, to engaging with youth and working with local schools and police to create opportunities for young people in their communities, Rotary clubs strive to find new ways to make a positive difference in local and international communities.
For more information or to find more ideas, head to www.seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/get-involved.
What better way to kick of the Victorian Seniors Festival than with a free event for seniors, their friends and family in the heart of Melbourne.
With activities across the Edge Theatre, River Stage and Main Stage from midday, choose a free event to participate in or just relax and enjoy the shows.
Celebration Day will be held at Federation Square, Swanston Street in Melbourne on October 1, from 12pm to 7pm.
Be sure to expect lots of great music performances, displays and information stands.
Main stage performances include a Taoist Tai Chi display, Zumba Goldies led by Catalina Gonzalez, Footscray Gypsy Orchestra, and the Welcome to Country and the official opening of the 41st Victorian Seniors Festival.
Other acts include Jonathon Welch AM - Choir of Hard Knocks leads a singing workshop, award-winning singer-song-writer Jess Hitchcock, One Spirit Africa and SOS - ABBA Tribute Show.
More free entertainment will be held at Edge Theatre in Federation Square, with the program running from 12:00 pm to 5pm on October 5.
Take a seat in the beautiful Edge Theatre, which is just off the main square and take in a performance from one of the many talented community groups, with host Carol O'Halloran.
Performances include community choirs, karaoke and ukulele groups, as well as a performance by Legends of Brass.
There will even be giveaways up for grabs.
The schedule includes BAUG Ukulele Group U3A Box Hill Karaoke Group, Living Song community choir and Greenbrook Singers, Veneto Club Choir, Whittlesea U3A Choir and Ukulele and Legends of Brass.
To check out the full program for Celebration Day, head to seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/2023-celebration-day.