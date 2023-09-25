Bendigo Advertiser
Potential delays on Calder Freeway after car fire near Faraday

By Lucy Williams
September 26 2023 - 6:42am
The car fire occurred around 5.55am near Faraday on the Calder Freeway. Picture from VicEmergency
Morning traffic may be delayed after a car caught fire near Faraday around 5.55am on September 26.

