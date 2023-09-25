Morning traffic may be delayed after a car caught fire near Faraday around 5.55am on September 26.
Four emergency vehicles including CFA have brought the fire under control on the Calder Freeway near the Specimen Gully Road, around half an hour from Bendigo's CBD.
The spokesperson said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.
Road users are reminded to slow to 40km/h when passing stationary emergency service vehicles.
