Nationals MP slams demolition of old Inglewood ambulance station

JD
By Jenny Denton
September 26 2023 - 6:30am
Machinery crushes the 40-year-old brick building, which was largely funded by the community. Picture supplied.
A last-ditch sit-in by locals failed to save the former ambulance station at Inglewood yesterday, with machinery moved in from the morning to demolish the 40-year-old brick structure.

