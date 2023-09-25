The health condition of one resident will not keep expanded outdoor dining permits from ending in Greater Bendigo.
In a petition presented to councillors on September's general council meeting on Monday night, Axe Creek resident Paul Hurnall who was recently diagnosed with Evan syndrome, called for council to not return to outdoor dining trading to pre-COVID conditions and "close expanded outdoor dining area".
In July, Mr Hurnall told the Bendigo Advertiser "my condition affects my immune system so the idea of indoor dining is not a safe option for me".
Evans syndrome was a rare autoimmune disorder that destroys the body's red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets.
Councillor Dave Fagg said the temporary outdoor dining measures was a state government matter brought in as a way to support hospitality businesses in a period of COVID-19 restrictions.
Outdoor dining permits had been fast-tracked with the support of a state government grant.
Temporary Liquor Licence extensions expired on June 30, 2023 while temporary planning permits are due to expire on October 12, 2023.
Businesses could apply for a planning permit to continue their outdoor dining on footpaths through the normal process, the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Council does not have any legal ability to provide 'blanket' approval for businesses to continue with the arrangements that were introduced by the state government during the pandemic," council staff said.
In June, Wine Bank on View owner Paul Coffey said he would like to see street dining available during major exhibitions and events.
