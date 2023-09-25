A independent living support organisation has been charged by WorkSafe Victoria for allegedly failing to act to prevent the death of a client at her Eaglehawk home in May 2021.
The provider, Amicus Community Services Limited, is alleged to have failed to set monitoring requirements to ensure the client was regularly and directly observed between the hours of 12am and 6am.
The company is facing two charges; one charge under section 23(1) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to ensure that people other than employees were not exposed to health and safety risks.
The second charge relates to the OHS Act, specifically section 38(1), for failing to notify WorkSafe Victoria immediately after becoming aware of the incident.
Amicus CEO Kevin Feeney said the support group had worked "proactively with investigators to understand what happened" during the May event.
"Our sympathy remains with the families of all involved," Mr Feeney said.
"Whilst we had policies and procedures in place, we have identified areas of improvement and have already implemented updated procedures for our staff.
"We believe that our staff make a difference in the lives of our participants and we will always look to continuous improvement."
"We are committed to supporting our staff, participants and community through this difficult time."
The matter is listed for a filing hearing at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on September 28.
