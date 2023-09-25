Bendigo Advertiser
Amicus Community Services Ltd charged over client's 2021 death

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated September 25 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
An independent living company is facing two charges following the death of a client in 2021. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A independent living support organisation has been charged by WorkSafe Victoria for allegedly failing to act to prevent the death of a client at her Eaglehawk home in May 2021.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

