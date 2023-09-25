Bendigo Advertiser
Central Vic Police Remembrance Day service to be held in Bendigo

Updated September 26 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 6:00am
Bendigo Superintendent Brad Dixon with one of the flowers Eaglehawk Garden Sculptures has made to support Victoria Police Legacy. Picture by Darren Howe
Barry Cox, a retired 39-year police inspector, is used to high pressure situations.

Local News

