Barry Cox, a retired 39-year police inspector, is used to high pressure situations.
These days, volunteering as a Victoria Police Legacy (VPL) driver, the situations are a little less high stakes.
"I'm there to support the ladies, load their suitcases and all that sort of jazz," Mr Cox said.
Mr Cox is responsible for driving the bus that ferries his VPL chapter's members around to their various Legacy events.
"I get massive gratification out of seeing them so happy," he said.
"And I get purpose and companionship, working for Legacy."
The owners of said suitcases are, mostly, the widows of police members who have passed away.
Established in 1980, VPL is waiting to catch the families of police members killed in the line of duty, members remembered at the upcoming central Victoria Police Remembrance Day on September 29.
The day sees Bendigo's streets decorated with blue and white ribbons, while members march in memory of fellow police who died in service, as well as those who have passed away in the past 12 months.
While September 29 is the official day of remembrance, various police groups work year round to ensure members killed on the job are not forgotten.
Retired Superintendent Peter O'Neill, a Victoria Police Legacy board member, has devoted his retirement to various police groups including the Police Memorials Committee, working to fund the memory of fallen members whose families' couldn't afford a headstone at their time of death.
The committees' work goes beyond recent history, according to Mr O'Neill, scrolling up the honour roll to ensure memories are preserved.
"We're doing up the grave of Sergeant Michael Kennedy, who was murdered by Ned Kelly and his gang," Mr O'Neill said.
"That (headstone) needs to be rebuilt because it's on soft ground."
Mr O'Neill, who will address the crowd at Bendigo's remembrance day gathering, said the Sergeant Kennedy grave project was an example of VPL's part funding to support the memories of fallen police.
Bendigo residents wanting to support Victoria Police Legacy this National Police Remembrance Day can do so while adorning their garden.
Eaglehawk Garden Sculptures' owner Stephen Brown has created blue and white tulips to raise funds for the charity.
Standing at 750mm tall, the steel tulips are available to purchase by contacting Stephen at Eaglehawk Garden Sculptures or by ordering online at www.policelegacyvic.org.au/shop/blue-and-white-garden-tulip.
