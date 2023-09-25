Bendigo Advertisersport
Tom Toma a key part of Golden Square's BFNL premiership success

By Adam Bourke
September 25 2023 - 3:30pm
In the days after last year's heartbreaking two-point preliminary final loss to Gisborne, Golden Square's hierarchy sat down and identified what the club needed to take the next step in 2023.

