Our Climate

Bendigo council want residents to prepare for bushfire threat

By Ben Loughran
Updated September 26 2023 - 7:01am, first published 5:00am
Darren Masters said it is very important to make your property fire safe ahead of the summer. Picture by Ben Loughran
The City of Greater Bendigo is urging all landholders in the region to prepare themselves and their property for fire in the lead up to a potentially hot and dry summer.

