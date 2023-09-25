The City of Greater Bendigo is urging all landholders in the region to prepare themselves and their property for fire in the lead up to a potentially hot and dry summer.
The warning from the council follows a warmer and drier than average winter period where in August just 22 millimetres of rain fell where around 51.7mm is the average.
September has also been very dry with just 10.6mm of rain recorded while on average around 52.9mm is usually soaking the region.
Greater Bendigo municipal fire prevention officer Darren Masters said it was very important for property owners to get their homes and land in order before it becomes a fire hazard.
"On the 19th of September the Bureau of Meteorology declared an El Nino for Australia," he said.
"We have already seen the last three months have been well below average rainfall in the Bendigo area and we are expecting that to continue throughout spring and into summer.
"We are going to see hot, dry conditions pretty much like we haven't seen at least for the last three or four years.
Mr Masters said council staff would be inspecting all private properties over the coming weeks to make sure landholders were taking steps to prepare for the risk of fires.
He said if a home is deemed to be a risk, a fire hazard warning will be issued to the owner of the property.
But given possible delays with snail mail it was easier for property owners to be proactive and begin clearing their land of fire hazards rather than risk not receiving the notice for weeks.
"Last year we had people preparing their properties (for fire) in late November, early December," he said.
"This year we are certainly encouraging those property owners to get onto that early, the fire danger period was announced in December last year by the CFA.
"We are expecting that to be a lot earlier this year and once the fire danger period hits there is a lot more risk around preparing your property."
Mr Masters said there were "some really good" guides and tips on the CFA website which showed landowners how to prepare and mitigate any fire risk.
