70 Neale Street, Kennington | Feature Property

By Feature Property
September 28 2023 - 4:55pm
The work is already done | Feature Property
3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 70 Neale Street, Kennington
  • $810,000 - $840,000
  • AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National
  • CONTACT: Andrew Pearce 0419 544 251
  • INSPECT: By appointment

The recent renovation and extension to this 1920s home is amazing and will allow you to simply move in.

