The work is already done | Feature Property

The recent renovation and extension to this 1920s home is amazing and will allow you to simply move in.
The original house is a period style weatherboard with a magnificent extension that melds the old with the new perfectly.
Stepping in the front door, the open high ceilings allow an abundance of light to travel throughout the home seamlessly.
"The original two bedrooms both have built-in robes whilst the pièce de résistance is the main bedroom which enjoys both an ensuite plus a walk-in robe," agent Andrew Pearce said.
At the end of the central hallway the kitchen and meals area also overlook the main living room.
"The modern kitchen has stone benchtops, 900mm gas hotplates plus a 900mm electric oven. A dishwasher, double sink and dual pantry top off all the modern features of the functional kitchen."
The transition from old to new retaining high ceilings throughout is a wonderful feature.
"Stepping inside to a mud room and then passing through to the large laundry ensures all the dirty boots and clothes are kept where they should."
Year-round comfort is maintained with ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling.
You'll also get off-street parking from Ligar Street.
