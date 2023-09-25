Service providers taking over aged care support services in the Buloke Shire have been announced.
East Wimmera Health Service, Inglewood District Health Service, Annecto and Mallee Track Community Health will take over from the Commonwealth Government to deliver contracted independent support services for the local government area.
The council joined the long list of local government authorities to withdraw from its Commonwealth Government-funded role for home support services for aged care and people with a disability back in February.
Buloke Shire mayor Alan Getley said council was pleased with the organisations chosen.
"The organisations are trusted, with existing established links with our communities," he said.
"Buloke is a large geographical area, so to have the reassurance of several providers to offer services into the future is tremendous."
The appointment of services has been allocated in four regions, due to the geographical size of the Buloke area.
The notional splits of the Buloke region area are as follows:
Existing client services have been distributed between the providers, with a preference system by location to aid the distribution of services.
East Wimmera Health Service will provide client services to the South West and Central areas, Inglewood and District Health Service to the South East and Central areas, Annecto to clients in the Northern and Central area and Mallee Track Community Health will provide the meals service only for the Northern area.
Council will transition services to the new providers by January 1, 2024, with all clients to be contacted directly by council staff to discuss their new providers, the process and to obtain consent for the transition of their current services.
All enquiries regarding the transition of the Commonwealth Home Support Program from Buloke Shire Council can be directed to Council's Community Development manager Jenna Allan on 1300 520 520 or jallan@buloke.vic.gov.au.
