Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Four providers to take over aged care services in Buloke council

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
September 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buloke Shire offices in Wycheproof. Picture by Alex Gretgrix
Buloke Shire offices in Wycheproof. Picture by Alex Gretgrix

Service providers taking over aged care support services in the Buloke Shire have been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.