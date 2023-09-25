Police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing Central Victorian man, Jordan, after he has not been seen for two days.
The 20-year-old was last seen in the Loddon Valley Highway area, near Serpentine on 23 September around 2:30pm.
MORE NEWS:
The man is described as being slim build, blonde hair and around 180cm in height.
Police say they and Jordan's family are concerned for his welfare as it is possible he may be injured and require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is urged to contact Castlemaine Police Station on (03) 5470 4100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.