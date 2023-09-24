In round four, Golden Square coach Christian Carter shocked Dogs' supporters, some of his own players and opposing coaches when he moved Jayden Burke from centre half-forward to centre half-back.
Burke led the league in marks and contested marks in 2022 and his work rate and fearless attack on the ball gave opposition defenders plenty of headaches.
Carter sensed the Bulldogs needed to change things up inside forward 50 and he decided Burke would be of greater value in defence.
The day he made the move the Dogs lost by one point to South Bendigo and there were plenty of people outside of Square's inner circle that were ready to pot the coach.
Carter's decision was right.
The Dogs didn't lose another game for the season, culminating in Saturday's six-point win over Sandhurst in the grand final.
Burke became an integral part of a back six that averaged just 48 points against in a 17-game winning streak from round five to the grand final.
"It was a big call and it probably upset a few people, but for us to win the flag we needed to swing Jayden into defence,'' Carter said.
"He showed today with his intercept marking how good a defender he is. He enjoys that role and it gave us a more dynamic forward line.
"It worked well both ways."
For Burke, the switch to defence was a challenge he relished.
"It's a position I've played before when I was coming through the (Bendigo) Pioneers, so it wasn't too foreign,'' Jayden Burke said.
"To be honest, the move has really helped us.
"We weren't too one dimensional going forward and, personally, I was able to go back and get a few easier kicks.
"It was probably the change I needed. I'd do anything for this team if it means we get one of these (premiership medal)."
The premiership win was extra special for the Burke family, with Jayden and younger brother Harry in the Dogs' 22.
"I grew up at the club and as a kid I watched the five flags in a row and all I wanted to do was play in one,'' Jayden said.
"I played in the year we were going for six straight and we didn't make it.
"This fills in a chapter for me and I'm stoked.
"To play in a flag with my brother is the cherry on top. Not everyone gets to play in premierships let alone with their brother."
Harry played in Square's reserves flag last year with middle brother Sheldon.
He played eight senior games in 2022, but found himself in the reserves for the first part of 2023.
He worked his way back into the senior side and became a key role player in the Dogs' back six.
"(When in the reserves) I didn't get down on myself because I knew I had the talent to get back into the senior side,'' Harry said.
"I am really proud that I got back into the side and got the chance to be part of the best 22 and win a flag.
"The main thing I kept drawing on was Compo (Golden Square ruckman Matt Compston).
"He started his career in the twos and had to work his way into the senior team and look at him now."
