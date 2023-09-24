Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

The shock coaching move that sparked Golden Square's flag run

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 24 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In round four, Golden Square coach Christian Carter shocked Dogs' supporters, some of his own players and opposing coaches when he moved Jayden Burke from centre half-forward to centre half-back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.