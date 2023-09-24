Reserves: Dragons upset Hawks with scintillating footy

Sandhurst has upset Eaglehawk in the BFNL reserves grand final 8.5 (53) to 5.6 (36).
It was only the Hawks second loss of the year, and although they beat the Dragons by 52 points a fortnight ago in the second semi-final, they were no match for the Dragons blistering footy.
The game was a contest of contrasting styles between the Dragons' quick ball movement and the Hawks tempo footy.
It was the Dragons' willingness to play on and put pace on the game that ultimately won it, with most of the match played on their terms.
"That sort of footy is our go-to, and we knew we had to stifle their possession style," Dragons coach Jack McLean said.
"We've talked about it all year that our best footy is when we get into space.
"We're a quick ball movement side, and the conditions suited us perfectly on Saturday."
Best-on-ground Harrison Free personified that desire to break the game open as he and Jack Keating dominated of half-back and through the middle.
"Those two had a massive impact," McLean said.
"They're great ball users and were able to break the lines and get the ball into our forward 50 quickly where our forwards took the opportunities, which was probably the difference.
"Harry (Free) won't be playing much more reserves footy because he is a super player and has gone from strength to strength the past couple of months."
The Dragons were clearly the superior outfit in the first half but only led by nine points at the main break.
They finally got their reward in the third with four straight goals from Jacob Nihill, Isaac Carracher, Sean O'Farrell and Luke Crawford, putting the game almost out of reach.
"The message at the break was, we were playing good footy, but we just hadn't translated it to the scoreboard," McLean said.
"We needed to get some reward and put a gap between us, which we did and was crucial because of the last term."
The Hawks hadn't looked likely all day and were close to dead and buried, trailing by 26 points with a quarter left.
But two goals in quick succession by Jacob Greenwood and Jack Daley had the margin within 11 points midway through the term.
The Dragons required a momentum killer, and on a memorable day for Free, he provided his signature moment by slotting the sealer on the run from 55.
"They were coming, and that goal defiantly settled the boy's nerves," McLean said.
It turned out to be a bittersweet day for McLean, who played in the seniors' heartbreaking six-point loss to Golden Square.
But the triumph of becoming a premiership coach is something he'll cherish forever.
"It's a pretty surreal feeling," he said.
"I've joked with our skipper Patrick O'Farrell throughout the year that imagine we'd lift the cup together someday.
"So, to actually be able to do it with him is special.
"We're a very close bunch and such good friends of the field, which makes it all the more memorable."
