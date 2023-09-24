Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Reserves: Dragons upset Hawks with scintillating footy

NS
By Nathan Spicer
September 24 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst are the 2023 BFNL reserves premiers. Picture by Darren Howe
Sandhurst are the 2023 BFNL reserves premiers. Picture by Darren Howe

Sandhurst has upset Eaglehawk in the BFNL reserves grand final 8.5 (53) to 5.6 (36).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.