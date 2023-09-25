AFL premiership cup makes stop at QEO ahead of Pies-Lions clash

WHILE eight premiership cups were up for grabs on Bendigo Football Netball League grand final day on Saturday, another piece of silverware was highly sought after - a photo with the AFL premiership cup.
Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval was the last stop of the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour that had begun 19 days earlier in Melbourne.
Among those to get their photo taken with the premiership cup was excited Collingwood supporter Eli Whatley of Bendigo.
Eli, 5, was decked out in all black and white after his Magpies the night before had held on in a gripping AFL preliminary final against the GWS Giants by one point in front of a crowd of 97,665 at the MCG.
Collingwood - whose side for the premiership battle should include former Bendigo Pioneer Jack Ginnivan - will play the Brisbane Lions in this Saturday's grand final at the MCG.
The Lions booked their berth in the grand final with a 16-point win over Carlton in Saturday's twilight preliminary final at the Gabba.
The AFL Premiership Cup Tour has also stopped at Hobart, Devonport, Launceston, Canberra, Sydney, Wagga Wagga, Narrandera, Culcairn, Swan Hill, Kerang, Horsham, Stawell and Wyndham en route to Bendigo and now the MCG for that "one day in September".
