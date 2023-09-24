Under 18s: Dogs go back-to-back after gripping clash with Square

On one of the great BFNL grand final days that had riveting finishes and massive upsets, Gisborne's under-18s got things rolling with a pulsating victory over Golden Square.
The 8.5 (53) to 7.7 (49) win reversed the three-goal defeat Gisborne sustained at the hands of Square only a fortnight ago in the semi-final and gave the Bulldogs their second under-18s premiership in as many years.
"It was a very draining last ten minutes," Gisborne coach Rob Kerr said.
"I'm not sure how it was as a spectacle, but it was certainly engrossing.
"Both teams applied a lot of pressure and made it as tough for the opposition as possible.
"There were periods when either side was on top, but I thought we just capitalised a little bit more when we had the momentum."
Leading by seven points at three-quarter-time after a vital goal on the siren by Matthew Barake, Gisborne appeared set to claim the cup when Jack Clough opened the margin up to 14 points, nailing a set shot from deep in the swimming pool changerooms pocket.
But Square wouldn't lie down and quickly rattled off three goals to hit the front 15 minutes into the stanza.
When Jack McMahon marked at centre-half-forward with not long left, hope was draining from Gisborne's faces, but they got one final chance when McMahon's entry was intercepted.
Gisborne got the ball in the hands of Harrison Bryant, who took three bounces through the centre of the QEO and found James Gray 40 metres out.
Gray slotted his fourth, and the siren would sound not long after to give Gisborne their second flag in as many years.
"We've been practising all year on what happens if we're in front or behind by a goal, so we had some semblance of training to fall back on in the scenario that was presented," Kerr said.
"Luckily, we got the ball in Harrison Bryant's hands, who is one of our fastest players and best ball carriers.
"The instruction has always been if we're behind by a goal to just run forward in waves, but it just opened up for him to have three bounces and hit up James (Gray), who took a fantastic grab."
Kerr lauded the performance of best-on-ground Gray and skipper Kane Minns, who led Gisborne to glory.
"James can be a dangerous forward, and I think he benefitted playing deep," Kerr said.
"Kicking goals against Square has always been a challenge for us, so we did a lot of work on how we'd like our forward set-up, and it worked well.
"I thought Kane Minns was excellent as well.
"His desperation, commitment to the footy, tackling and smothering was awesome.
"He's a real desperado and led the boys magnificently all day."
Six of the Gisborne premiership 22 played senior footy at some stage in 2023.
With back-to-back cups in their trophy cabinet and another group of talented youngsters on the cusp of regular senior footy, Kerr believes the triumph is a testament to the pathway the club provides.
"Going back-to-back does make it a bit more special," Kerr said.
"Only six of the boys who played last year were in the side on Saturday, but in terms of the bigger picture, it demonstrates how much this club offers to young guys in our region who want to play a high standard of footy.
"It's a commitment to play in the BFNL as they could play for local clubs in the RDFNL, but we always put the message out that if you want to play the best standard, this is the competition for you, and we can give you a good opportunity to improve and push into seniors."
