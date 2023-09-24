Bendigo Advertisersport
Under 18s: Dogs go back-to-back after gripping clash with Square

By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 24 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:30pm
Gisborne are the 2023 BFNL under-18s premiers. Picture by Luke West
On one of the great BFNL grand final days that had riveting finishes and massive upsets, Gisborne's under-18s got things rolling with a pulsating victory over Golden Square.

