A family home is a house divided as rival supporters count down to their teams' Grand Final Showdown.
Jed and mum Stacey were among Collingwood faithful lining up for tickets in Lyttleton Terrace on Sunday, September 24, a week out from their team's clash with Brisbane.
The showdown is not just going to play out on the Melbourne Cricket Ground's hallowed turf.
Both Stacey's husband and step-son barrack for the Lions.
"So it's going to be a fairly tense week, I would imagine," she said.
"I don't know if we will be a happy family. We will be a family and there will be some happy members."
The last time the Pies and Lions faced off in a Grand Final was in 2003, during the Lions' celebrated premiership hat-trick.
"Brisbane beat Collingwood in two of those premierships but I didn't know my husband back then, so that was probably a good thing," Stacey said.
She did not think she, Jed or her daughter would rub a Collingwood victory in other family members' faces come Saturday, September 30.
"We're not that mean," Stacey said.
"We all have a soft-spot for Brisbane because Brad [Stacey's husband] barracks for them.
"We are very one-eyed Collingwood supporters but we do cheer on Brisbane when they are playing other teams."
Family members have been taking shifts in line for Grand Final tickets since Wednesday, September 20.
All that waiting paid off on Sunday morning.
"We've actually just got tickets so we are very excited, though we will have to line up again to see if we can get some more," Stacey said.
