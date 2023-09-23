Before the first bid could be made, an out-of-town investor has swooped in on a Bendigo property scheduled to go to auction on September 23.
The sale of the Caledonia Street property was completed on September 22 which, according to Ray White Bendigo senior sales associate Darcy Quinn, left both parties very happy.
Mr Quinn said an agreement was made the day before the home was mean to go up for grabs in a public auction.
"It was a good campaign across the four weeks we saw reasonably consistent numbers through the home," he said.
"It attracted lots of different types of buyers being it is sort of reasonably entry level price point from first home buyers to investors and renovators.
"The property got sold prior to auction as the party made an unconditional offer which was well within our price guide which was at a level the vendor felt was a great result and worth getting wrapped up."
The house was valued at between $400,000 and $440,000 according to the price guide.
Mr Quinn said the sale before the auction gave both the old and new owner of the three-bedroom house some security rather than chancing their hand with other bidders.
"Worth avoiding the stress and the unknown of what the auction day might bring," he said.
"(The vendor) were pretty happy to get a result so wrapped up, sold, contracts completely signed as of (September 22) to a very pleased investor from out of town."
Mr Quinn said there was a "bit of a resurgence" of investors to the Bendigo area
"I definitely think we are starting to see a bit of resurgence in investors coming back or starting to get a bit more active again inside the market," he said.
"Particularly for solid entry level inner city properties too particularly as rent returns and rent prices have continued to grow obviously with the added ease of interest rates being put on hold for the last couple of month.
"It was just sort of reinvigorated a bit more a bit more confidence in that investor market particularly at the price point of $350,000 to $500,000."
Mr Quinn said despite this property being snatched up before going to auction it was a method they found was resonating with potential buyers and the broader community.
