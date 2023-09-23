Hundreds of people have turned out on the first day of the Australian Flower Show to see the dozens of stalls set with beautiful native plants and fauna.
The show opened its doors at the Victory Christian College in Kennington on September 23 and in the first morning organisers were met with hundreds of avid gardeners.
Bendigo's Australian Plants Society group secretary Sandy Birch said it was great to see some many interested people early on in the showcase.
Ms Birch said a major benefit for the group was that all of the plants on display were grown in the Central Victorian region and specifically in people's gardens.
"(The show) is all about showcasing Australian native plants," she said.
"Some people think we get them from other places but they are all frown in Central Victorian gardens by our members, none are harvested from the bush.
"We have four or five hundred different plants on display and we have five fantastic native plant nurseries selling goods."
Ms Birch said there was also books for sale on how to grow and develop native plants.
She said it was amazing to see how the show and the society had grown in popularity since their first showcase.
"It is really great (to see such support)," she said.
"We used to have a much smaller show because we had a much smaller venue and we used to be thrilled if we got 200 people through for the weekend.
"Last year we had about 800 come through and instead of people coming because they are thinking 'this is strange, native plants what are they?' now people are coming knowing what they want to try and find and ask questions and buying far more plants to take home and plant."
Ms Birch said she hoped Bendigo's interest in native plants and how to preserve them continued to grow into the future.
The showcase will run until 4pm on September 24.
