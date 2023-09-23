A smoke warning has been issued for the community of Inglewood after the County Fire Authority extinguished a shed fire on Nixon Street on September 23.
Just before 9am the CFA were called to a structure fire with six crews attending the scene where they found a large shed totally engulfed in flames.
They managed to put out the fire just after 9:30am but will be on the scene for some time to ensure they is no reignition of the fire.
MORE NEWS:
There has been an alert signalled for the community to stay informed of the smoke in the area.
However, there is no threat to the community.
The CFA are telling residents who are sensitive to smoke or may live with someone who is sensitive to smoke, to close windows and doors and to turn off heating and cooling systems.
Also to close windows and doors prevent the smell of smoke entering your home or business.
The next update is expected at 10:50 am or as the situation changes.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.