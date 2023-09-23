Bendigo Advertiser
CFA put out Inglewood shed fire but warn community of smoke

BL
By Ben Loughran
September 23 2023 - 10:03am
The CFA have responded to a shed fire in Inglewood. File picture.
A smoke warning has been issued for the community of Inglewood after the County Fire Authority extinguished a shed fire on Nixon Street on September 23.

Ben Loughran

