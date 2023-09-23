Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Police

Motorcycle rider killed in crash near Rochester after car collision

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated September 23 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a fatal crash near Nanneella which occurred on September 22. File picture.
Police are investigating a fatal crash near Nanneella which occurred on September 22. File picture.

A 67-year old Rochester man has been identified as the victim in a fatal motorcycle accident on September 22 just outside of the Central Victorian town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.