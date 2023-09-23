A 67-year old Rochester man has been identified as the victim in a fatal motorcycle accident on September 22 just outside of the Central Victorian town.
Police are appealing to the public for information following the crash with the major collision investigation unit investigating the incident.
The crash occurred at around 2:15pm at the intersection of Webb Road and Winter Road and was between the motorcycle rider and a car.
The r67-year-old rider died at the crash site while the driver of the car was did not leave the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
This fatal crash brings the state's total number of lives lost on roads to 208 so far this year compared to 182 people killed on the roads this time last year.
