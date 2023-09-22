A motorcyclist has been killed at Nanneella, north east of Rochester, after colliding with a car this afternoon.
Police said major Collision Investigation Unit detectives were investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash.
They had been told that the collision occurred at the intersection of Winter and Webbs roads at around 2.15pm on Friday, September 22.
The rider, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
According to Victoria Police, there have been 207 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, which compares to 180 lives lost at the same time last year.
The public are urged to take care with speed, seatbelts, fatigue, mobile phone use and alcohol and other drugs.
