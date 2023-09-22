Bendigo Advertiser
Two-car crash claims motorcyclist's life at Nanneella

JD
By Jenny Denton
September 22 2023 - 8:30pm
Police tape. File photo
A motorcyclist has been killed at Nanneella, north east of Rochester, after colliding with a car this afternoon.

Jenny Denton

