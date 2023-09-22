A 47-year-old man has been charged after police uncovered an alleged drug lab at a Golden Square property on Friday, September 22.
The man, also from Golden Square, was charged with possessing equipment with intent to traffick, commit an indictable offence while on bail and other related offences.
Search warrants were executed at three residential properties in Rose Street, California Gully; Wimmera Highway in Marong; and Belle Vue Road in Golden Square on Friday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police alleged clandestine laboratory equipment, drugs, a stolen motorcycle and a firearm were seized.
Clandestine drug laboratories are sites where illegal drugs, particularly methamphetamine are manufactured using improvised materials and methods.
The man was bailed to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on December 14.
