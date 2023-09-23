A Bendigo nurse whose sentence was deferred has been fined $800 without conviction after pleading guilty to multiple counts of driving while disqualified and drug driving.
Magistrate Sharon McRae told the mother-of-one she was a "very good member of the community except for your driving".
READ MORE:
The health professional pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified, one count of failing an oral fluid test within three hours of driving, two counts of using an unregistered motor vehicle and two counts of using an incorrect number plate.
The court heard this was "repetitive behaviour".
"That's why it was deferred - it was over and over and over again," Magistrate McRae said.
The woman's licence had been cancelled at a previous court hearing and the Magistrates' Court heard she was looking to do alcohol and drug counselling, and a mental health assessment.
MORE NEWS:
Magistrate McRae said as a nurse the woman would "be at the forefront of road trauma in a really nasty way" outside of her risky behaviour.
She said if everyone stopped driving when they weren't meant to be, "the road toll would drop".
The court heard the woman had experienced a high degree of violence in a previous relationship and her crimes had come to the attention of the nurse's board.
"I want you to be a functioning member of the community," Ms McRae.
Convicted drug drivers face six months off the road for a first offence, and 12 months for a subsequent crime - and must complete a program before being authorised to return to the road.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.