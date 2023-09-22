Campaspe Shire Council has ended its Sister City relationship with Shiroi, Japan.
Council voted at its meeting on September 19 to rescind the International Engagement Policy for the Sister City relationship which was established 25 years ago "to contribute to the cultural diversity and richness of the community".
These relationships were also seen to enhance economic productivity and growth through support for tourism, major events, attracting skilled migration and enhance international trade across multiple industries.
However, during the most recent visits from Japan, council realised it was the same visitors coming to Campaspe each time.
With so few new delegates participating, council felt it reduced the opportunities for international trade development and was viewed as more of a holiday for the participants with no real economic benefit to the Campaspe community.
There has not been a contingent supported between Shiroi and Campaspe for more than four years now due to global COVID-19 travel restrictions.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, council found effective methods of communication and connection with international cities that were more practical, economical and provided timely information to the shire, which no longer requires long haul flights and large expenses in travel.
Campaspe also started a Sister City relationship with Shangri-La City in the Tibetan region of China, which began at the same time as the link with Shiroi.
In a report to council's September meeting, it was noted the relationship with China was "challenging and trips between countries occurred sporadically".
The Sister City relationship with Shangri-La ended in May 2021.
The council officer's report told councillors Jacky Okada, of the International Friendship Association of Shiroi, was seeking to "re-invigorate the community delegation exchange program".
"The decision to rescind the long-standing Sister City Agreement will be disappointing for some, therefore important we communicate the decision to the Shiroi City Council and their International Friendship Association of Shiroi," the report said.
Council has also saved some money, by ending its annual $750 financial contribution to the Campaspe East Timor Association Friendship group (CETAF).
The contribution was to assist with the CETAF's operational costs.
Council officers have established that CETAF dissolved in early 2023 due to a number of personal reasons and external commitments of group members.
