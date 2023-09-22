Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Under 18s: Clear two best teams in 2023 ready for one last battle

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's under-18s celebrate their 2022 premiership. Picture by Noni Hyett
Gisborne's under-18s celebrate their 2022 premiership. Picture by Noni Hyett

Gisborne's under-18s will be searching to complete their quest for back-to-back premierships on Saturday when they come up against Golden Square in the under-18s BFNL grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.