Under 18s: Clear two best teams in 2023 ready for one last battle

Gisborne's under-18s will be searching to complete their quest for back-to-back premierships on Saturday when they come up against Golden Square in the under-18s BFNL grand final.
The battle of the Bulldogs will pit the two best teams all year against each other for one final time in 2023, with the ledger currently sitting at 2-1 in Square's favour.
A fortnight ago, Square earned itself a week's rest with a three-goal victory in a tight second semi-final against Gisborne that only saw seven goals registered.
The Bulldogs recovered in the preliminary final against Sandhurst with a commanding six-goal win to book their place in the big dance.
Bulldogs coach Rob Kerr said he expects a thriller between the two premier teams in the under-18s competition this year.
"The boys are pretty excited and looking forward to it based on their training this week, which was excellent,"
"It's first versus second, and we are the two best-performed teams across the year, so it should be a ripping contest.
"They rightly go in as favourites, but I don't think the gap is that big."
Both sides possess future BFNL stars that we have got a glimpse of at stages in either the seniors or for the Pioneers.
Billy Meade, Xavier Carter, Jack McMahon and Bailey Cain form a formidable core of top-line talent for Square and have all performed solidly at the Pioneers this season.
Carter played seven games in the Pioneers program, McMahon six, Meade three and Cain ten plus two in the Square seniors.
"They've got a good midfield group, which we're pretty conscious of," Kerr said.
"The games we played against them have been very contested, and it hasn't really broken open.
"But it's going to be a nice dry day on a big ground, so the boys will need to be prepared to run."
Six of Gisborne's extended starting list of 23 have played senior footy in 2023.
Jarrod Ainsworth (three games), Kane Minns (three games), Lachie Bianco (two games), Matthew Barake (two games), Darcy Young (two games) and James Gray (one game) all experienced the heat of BFNL senior football this year.
"Anytime you step up to a higher grade and come back down, it does help you," Kerr said.
"For them to have experienced that higher intensity and physical pressure, I think, will be useful on Saturday."
Ainsworth and midfield partner Frankie Ellis will be crucial in limiting the impact of Square's star-studded midfield.
"Jarrod (Ainsworth) is always a reliable performer, much like Frankie (Ellis)," Kerr said.
"I'd class ourselves as a workmanlike midfield.
"We've got some good runners around it, but the inside boys are proper hard nuts, so there's going to be a big onus on them getting to the ball first."
Gisborne centre-half-back Lane Grech is expected to be included in the side after recovering from injury, while Square have made two changes from the second semi-final.
Noah Warfe and William Hamilton come in at the expense of Noah Layton and Jett Upton.
TEAMS:
GOLDEN SQUARE:
FB: Oliver Eaton, Nick Sherriff, Nicholas Roberts
HB: Billy Meade, Xavier Carter, Patrick Docherty
C: Ned Jenkyn, Jack McMahon, Noah Warfe
HF: Bailey Cain, James Wilkinson, Darcy Edmiston
FF: Zac Wescott, Flynn McConville, Darcy Lawler
FOL: Rory McCrann-Peters, Zackery Tickell, Tommi Turner
INT: Lachlan Ross, William Stewart, Harrison Kelly, William Hamilton
EMG: Max Lowery, Noah Layton, Jett Upton
GISBORNE:
FB: Alonzo Rovere, Jack Long, Flynn Weber
HB: Harrison Bryant, Lachlan Evans, Kane Minns
C: Max Whitefield, Jarrod Ainsworth, Jacob Grinter
HF: Lachie Bianco, Jack Clough, Matthew Barake
FF: James Gray, Hamish Thomas, Edward Williams
INT: Zach Paterson, Luca Volpi, Campbell Johns, Lane Grech, James Gentles
EMG: Nicholas Lamplugh
