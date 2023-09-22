GISBORNE is happily embracing the underdog tag for Saturday's BFNL grand final showdown against Sandhurst.
The Bulldogs are making their first A-grade grand final appearance since 2018 and will be banking on a reversal of fortunes at the QEO.
They lost that match against the Dragons in extra time, after coming from nine goals down at three quarter time.
While the margin has rarely been big between the two sides, the Bulldogs have lost their last seven matches against the all-conquering Dragons, who are chasing a fifth straight premiership.
Coach Tarryn Rymer said the Bulldogs are happy to go into the match as the outsiders.
"We have really embraced being underdogs this season and we know coming up against Sandhurst it's going to be a very tough challenge," she said.
"We're hoping we can rise to the occasion.
"We'll carry that underdog tag with us and, hopefully, we can achieve something special as a playing group."
Rymer was adamant their seven straight losses against Sandhurst said more about the quality, resilience and depth of the Dragons than it did anything about the Bulldogs.
"They have lots of depth, not just from their (A-grade) playing group, but in their A-reserve side as well," she said.
"You might get on top of them in one area, but they are able to switch and change things pretty quickly. And if you minimise the impact of one player, another one steps up.
"It's going to be a really tough challenge on Saturday."
That quality and depth across the board has landed Sandhurst in all five netball grand finals on Saturday.
Not to be outdone, it will be a huge day for Gisborne too.
The Bulldogs will have teams in four grand finals, including A-reserve, B-grade and 17-and-under.
Gisborne has been a perennial powerhouse of the strong BFNL netball competition, but for all of their resistance and multiple top-three finishes, the Bulldogs have only one premiership in 2013 to show for it and only one other grand final appearance since.
Rymer, who was a premiership player in 2013 and a key player in the midcourt in the 2018 grand final loss, said the Bulldogs were determined to grasp their opportunity this time around.
"We've joked that there was a bit of a hoodoo until we won the 2013 grand final, but since then we've pretty much been in the top three," she said.
"However, except for 2018, we haven't gone through to the grand final.
"We've gone out in straight sets in finals, so at the start of the year, we wanted to make sure our attitude and our confidence focused on that and we got to finals and were able to live up to the pressure of those games."
The Bulldogs have passed the test with flying colours, accounting for long-time nemesis Kangaroo Flat in the qualifying final and a surging Castlemaine in last week's preliminary final.
They were more than close enough against Sandhurst in a six-goal second semi-final loss to give themselves plenty of confidence of being able to turn the tables.
Rymer is under no illusion that it is going to take nothing short of the Bulldogs' best to emerge victorious.
"Everyone is going to have to focus on not just shutting down their opponent, but working together and connecting on court," she said.
"Sandhurst is a team that if you give them an inch, they take a mile, so we are going to have to make sure we do those things for four quarters.
"It's a great playing group; they really embrace each other, as our netball teams do each season.
"Across the five grades, everyone has really taken on board the fact we are one team and one club.
"We want everyone to push each other to get better, so I'll back the girls to give it their best."
An undoubted key for the Bulldogs, co-captain and star goal attack Claudia Mawson has played in many big Australian Netball Championships games with the Victorian Fury and in the VNL with Melbourne University Lightning, and a few grand finals.
She is urging her teammates to savour the moment.
"You have to hang onto them when you get them - it's not every team, it's not every year," she said.
"It's pretty special and we're really excited now.
"The hard bit is getting there, but now we can just play."
The 21-year-old, who has played the last two seasons at Gisborne, said the disappointment of last year's preliminary final exit had driven the Bulldogs all season.
But having now earned a crack at an elusive premiership, it was time to fully realise their potential.
"After last year, that was pretty heartbreaking for us, so we were pretty focused throughout this last month," she said.
"It was a tough game last Saturday, but we played four quarters of strong netball, which we were very happy with.
"I think with this group, it would be so fun to win a premiership.
"We've been building and building and building, so it would be so rewarding for the players and the club as a whole."
