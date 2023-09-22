Bendigo Advertisersport
BFNL Bulldogs with nothing to lose in BFNL netball grand final showdown against Dragons at QEO

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:20pm
Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer talks up her team's chances in this Saturday's A-grade grand final alongside key Bulldogs players and co-captains Claudia Mawson and Kirby Elliott. Picture by Darren Howe
GISBORNE is happily embracing the underdog tag for Saturday's BFNL grand final showdown against Sandhurst.

