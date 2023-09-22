Its the time of year again when fields surrounding Bendigo turn yellow as they fill with canola crops for the upcoming harvest and Shiraz Republic are embracing the canola season with their Cornella Canola Walks, giving guests unprecedented access to the fields. The Cornella Canola Walks is also the best way to respect the farmers who watch over the crops - who have to deal with pesky Instagrammers accessing their fields uninvited to get their shots. Shiraz Republic have created a track and viewing platform in their fields so tourists can snap away without worrying about having an angry farmer at their back. Tickets to the Cornella Canola Walks are $10 per adult and $5 for children. Children under 5 are free. A family pass is $30. Where: Shiraz Republic cellar door 507 Hamblin Rd, Cornella VIC 3551. When: Friday to Monday 11am - 5pm

