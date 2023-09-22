Empty diary? It won't be once you get to the bottom of this. Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
BendiGLOW is back with a battle - a battle of the bands. Performers go in with the chance to win an awesome prize pack through Bendigo Vinyl / Bendigo Records - a professional recording session for 1 song demo, including mixing, mastering, and digital publishing and distribution (with future royalties paid to the artist) a live gig and professionally recorded live performance at their soon-to-be new venue in Hargreaves Mall. There will also be main performances from Cheap Skate and Bakers Eddy. Apart from the youth tunes, the 2023 run will feature food trucks, art workshops, circus activities and more. Entry free. When: September 23, 2pm - 8pm. Where: Peter Krenz Leisure Centre, Napier St, Eaglehawk VIC 3556.
Bendigo Foodshare is holding a Book Fair over the AFL Grand Final weekend, coordinated and run by a dedicated group of volunteers and led by Bendigo Foodshare Board member Margaret Keech and her partner Garth Keech. Bendigo Foodshare's first Bendigo Bookfair was successfully run in April, bringing in over $48,000 for the charity. The funds assisted the Foodshare to continue to support families and community members in need. Funds raised from the Bendigo Book Fair will be used by Bendigo Foodshare once again to continue supporting families and community members to enjoy living happier and healthier lives. When: September 29 and 30, 9am - 5pm, October 1, 9am - 1pm. Where: YMCA Tom Tweed Stadium, Mundy Street, Bendigo, VIC 3550.
Fighting motor neuron disease with golf clubs, this big freeze event invites attendees to get chilly and then tee off. The 2023 MND Golf Day / Big Freeze will see those who dare slide into buckets of ice before drying off with a round of golf. Tickets $100 per head, includes egg and bacon rolls, drinks cards, and smorgasbord dinner. Inquiries 0428 250 786 or mickdtaylor@gmail.com. Where: Belvoir Golf Club, 77 Belvoir Park Rd, Ravenswood, VIC 3453. When: Saturday, September 29, 10.30pm slides, 12pm golf.
Peter Sheahan's Walk Up raises money for community groups in the Bendigo region. Door proceeds from the event will go to the Bendigo CF Support Group. Expect poetry, yarns, raffle, country, rock and blues. Entry $10. Performances by: Paul Holmes, Evelyn Sheahan, Ken Bice, Noel Evans, Les Smith, Floreena Forbes, Dee Hart and much more. Where: Golden Hills Motel, 145 Marong Road, Bendigo, VIC 3550 When: Sunday, September 24, 1.00pm - 5.00pm.
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Runs this fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
The Bendigo Agricultural Show is back at the Showgrounds this October. Event organisers (and history tells) we can expect rides, show bags, exhibitions, animals, art and crafts - and all the carnival fanfare we know and love. Two big crowd pleasers are the dressage and the monster trucks. Children under 16-years-old go free. To read the show program and book tickets, go to bendigoshow.org.au or call 03 5444 4646. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, 42 - 72 Holmes Road, North Bendigo, VIC 3550. When: October 27 and 28, 2023.
Bendigo is blooming, with the 20th anniversary of the tulip display coming to life across town. Since 2004, tulips have been blossoming at Rosalind Park, Eaglehawk's Conservatory Garden and the gardens along Pall Mall, with 3,000 bulbs planted across Greater Bendigo, with about 25 varieties. Where: Multiple locations around Bendigo. When: Throughout Spring
Alongside the tulips, the city has created Bloom After Dark, a night-time trail illuminating the floral displays and using some of the illuminated sculptures seen at Rosalind Park's Electric Wonderland. There was also a "Bendio-gnome" hunt, where 12 gnomes have been hidden through the four gardens across the City of Greater Bendigo, for families to find. A Symbiotic Pulse kinetic installation in the front atrium at Bendigo Visitor Centre was created by Paul Fletcher, paying homage to nature and the Bendigo sign at the Rosalind Park piazza has had a floral makeover. Where: Multiple locations. When: Throughout Spring
Find you flow at the Bendigo Yoga Festival, with a packed schedule over two days at Dudley House. Unwind as practitioners transport you to a world of relaxation and rejuvenation. Run by Yoga Festival Tribe, the group hosts attracts world class teachers to events across Australia and New Zealand. Best of all, find which practice suits you best with a range available across both days. More info here. Where: Dudley House, 60 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: October 28 and 29.
Robyn Davidson, bestselling author of Tracks will be in Castlemaine to discuss her memoir, Unfinished Woman - the story of a mother and daughter, of love, loss and the pursuit of freedom. In this memoir, Robyn explores time and memory and how we can live with and find beauty in the uncertainty and strangeness of being. Not to be missed. Book here. Where: Phee Broadway Theatre, 212 Barker St, Castlemaine VIC 3450. When: Saturday, September 30, 7pm.
The best selling author of the book Boy Swallows Universe will appear in Castlemaine, where he will discuss his new book, Lola in the Mirror. Trent Dalton, whose other work includes All our Shimmering Skies and Love Stories, will be in conversation with Astrid Edwards and will also sign books. Book here. Where: Phee Broadway Theatre, 212 Barker St, Castlemaine VIC 3450 When: Saturday, October 14, 2 - 4pm.
Families can expect to reel in a big catch these school holidays, with more than 35,000 catchable rainbow trout stocked into lakes across Victoria. More than 80 Family Fishing Lakes, most of which were also stocked ahead of the mid-year school holidays, will share in the good times with trout grown at the VFA's Snobs Creek hatchery near Eildon. For a full list of stocked waterways see here. Where: Multiple locations.
Its the time of year again when fields surrounding Bendigo turn yellow as they fill with canola crops for the upcoming harvest and Shiraz Republic are embracing the canola season with their Cornella Canola Walks, giving guests unprecedented access to the fields. The Cornella Canola Walks is also the best way to respect the farmers who watch over the crops - who have to deal with pesky Instagrammers accessing their fields uninvited to get their shots. Shiraz Republic have created a track and viewing platform in their fields so tourists can snap away without worrying about having an angry farmer at their back. Tickets to the Cornella Canola Walks are $10 per adult and $5 for children. Children under 5 are free. A family pass is $30. Where: Shiraz Republic cellar door 507 Hamblin Rd, Cornella VIC 3551. When: Friday to Monday 11am - 5pm
Explore the exciting journey of matter and energy from the Big Bang to the emergence of life at the Discovery Centre. Go back to the very start (of everything!) and discover the transfer of matter through living systems, respiration, digestion, decomposition, and how new life keeps on keeping on. There's also a special planetarium show Renewable Universe. Tickets are available online or at the door. When: September 16 - Sunday October 1, for session times check here. Where: Discovery Science and Technology Centre, 7 Railway Pl, Bendigo VIC 3550
The self-guided Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk - the grand finale of Bendigo Wine Week - sees the region's winemakers set up shop in hidden, historic locations dotted around Bendigo's CBD, including History House, Mackenzie Quarters, The Beehive and the cellars of the Bendigo Post Office. Attendees can choose their own adventure as they dart their way around locations usually closed to the public, as well as special "themed spaces", including a Rose Lounge at the historic Mackenzie Quarters. And if wine is not your favourite drop, for the first time walkers can sample local beer, cider and spirits.Tickets here. Where: Multiple locations around Bendigo CBD. When: Saturday, October 21.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
This immersive workshop will introduce you to the basics of food photography, guided by two creative professionals. Iron chef Shellie and Ewen will begin with a discussion on gear and lighting before walking you through hands-on sessions to capture, style, process and print your own food photos. Gain real-world skills to apply to your commercial work, and learn simple lighting setups to achieve great results in a wide variety of settings. To book click here. Where: RACV Goldfields Resort, 1500 Midland Hwy, Creswick When: Saturday, September 23 10am - 3pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
The Soweto Gospel Choir are taking on an extensive regional tour of their new show HOPE, including stops in Bendigo and Castlemaine. Soweto Gospel Choir have received critical acclaim globally for its renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk and contemporary music. The new show HOPE takes audiences on a journey that includes South African freedom songs and protest music from the American songbook, including civil-rights era tracks, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Tickets available here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Bendigo on October 17, 2023 and Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on October 20, 2023.
Gold City Poetry hosts Poetry Readings, with guest poet Christine Burrows. Christine originates from Aotearoa (NZ) and currently lives and writes on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. Her work has appeared in Cordite, Landfall, Westerly, Australian Poetry Anthology, Spineless Wonders, Grieve and many other places. Before moving to Bendigo, Christine was an active member of Melbourne's poetry community, performing frequently, and twice being a finalist in the Melbourne Spoken Word Prize. She is inspired by the natural world and by lived experience, finding pathways through trauma and loss. GoldenCityPoetry@yahoo.com. When: October 7, 1-3pm. Where: Reading Room, Valentines Antiques, 16-20 View Street, Bendigo, VIC, 3550.
The regional premiere of the 360° live-action documentary CARRIBERRIE takes viewers on an exhilarating 3D journey across Australia, from Uluru to Sydney Harbour. Narrated by award-winning actor and dancer David Gulpilil, Carriberrie guides audiences across a stunning array of iconic locations and performances, from the traditional to contemporary. Shot using the Jaunt ONE, the first professional-grade camera system specifically designed for capturing the highest quality 360° VR experiences, Carriberrie is a cinematic experience that immerses viewers in the stories, songs and people from different First Nations communities. Where: Discovery Science and Technology Centre, 7 Railway Pl, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: First Sunday of the month until December.
