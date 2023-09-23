Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Exclusive

Hart pleads guilty to dangerous driving in Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 24 2023 - 9:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjiman Hart has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Bendigo roads in August. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Benjiman Hart has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Bendigo roads in August. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A former Bendigo man left traumatised by a fatal car accident in which his friend died has finally sought help after causing his own chaos on the roads while "blackout drunk".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.