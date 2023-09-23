A former Bendigo man left traumatised by a fatal car accident in which his friend died has finally sought help after causing his own chaos on the roads while "blackout drunk".
Benjiman Lance Hart appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court virtually from WA, pleading guilty to four charges including dangerous driving and unlicensed driving, as well as failing to report information to police.
Hart heard he must pay $1619.39 compensation to a young couple whose car he collided with, pushing it into an intersection, before failing to stop.
A short time later he drunkenly drove at their car a second time.
Magistrate Sharon McRae told the 21-year-old his driving had been "rotten" but acknowledged the young Indigenous man had suffered "very real trauma".
The court heard he now aspired to work with other Indigenous people in the alcohol and drug space to use his personal experience to help others.
The court heard that on August 5, 2022, Hart went to to the gym after a day of work before drinking a "copious" amount of alcohol and going to several venues with friends.
Hart, who was unlicensed and drunk at the time, initially claimed he was driven around in his vehicle by a friend but has now pleaded guilty to being the driver.
The court heard he crashed his red Ford sedan into the back of a car driving in Golden Square around 11.24pm.
The car in front was pushed into an intersection before Hart's sedan drove away, leaving the male driver and female passenger "confused".
The female passenger managed to get photos of Hart's vehicle around this time.
Some time later the same victims - who were driving home - observed Hart's vehicle ahead and had to take "evasive action" to avoid a collision from Hart who was now travelling in a head-on direction towards them.
Then for a third time, the victims saw Hart's vehicle near the roundabout of Olympic Parade and MacKenzie Street West in Kangaroo Flat. A runover stop sign in this location was found the following day by police.
The victims then returned home and called 000, and shortly after police contacted one of Hart's passengers who nominated him as the driver.
The next day, Hart discovered the car and the damage as a result of the night's dangerous driving and covered it to conceal the scene from police.
Hart failed to attend an appointment at the Bendigo Police Station on August 7 after which his vehicle was impounded.
Then on August 19, he offered ambiguous information and refused to nominate the driver before he finally accepted responsibility.
He reportedly told police, "I don't know" and "so that's why I'm prepared to just take it" in regards to the identity of the driver.
The court heard the young man, who had no prior criminal convictions, had undertaken a number of serious moves to assist his trauma following a 2020 car accident in which he was a passenger and his friend died.
Hart suffered "a long list" of permanent injuries in the crash which he continued to manage.
The court heard he had "acted as if he didn't actually care" and took big risks around the anniversary months of the crash in 2021 and 2022, but he said he was in a far better place this year.
The father-of-one has engaged a psychologist to assist with his PTSD, anxiety and depression and is working in a restaurant.
He has "cleaned up" his use of recreational drugs and only rarely drinks.
Hart was placed on a good behaviour bond for a year without conviction and must pay $400 to the court fund.
