FOUR straight BFNL A-grade premierships - and potentially five after Saturday - speaks volumes on its own.
But to do it with a constant target on your back is plain freakish.
But that's what Sandhurst has managed to do since 2017, save for a few COVID interruptions.
The irrepressible Dragons will be back to doing it all again on Saturday in pursuit of further history.
No team before last season had won more than three premierships in a row. And only the Dragons had achieved that feat too, in 2005-07 and 2017-19.
Incredibly, Sandhurst, under the astute coaching of four-time premiership mentor Tamara Gilchrist, will enter this season's premiership decider against Gisborne at the QEO in their strongest position yet.
Never before in their recent premiership reign have the Dragons gone into the big one undefeated.
The last team to do that was Golden Square in 2015. The Bulldogs duly won a thriller against Strathfieldsaye.
For the Dragons to pull it off, it would be an extra feather in a cap that is metaphorically starting to resemble an Indian headdress, given the volume of feathers.
"We're super-proud of the season we've had and everything we've achieved. Now, we're looking forward to what the weekend is going to bring," a focused, but relaxed Gilchrist said this week.
While the Dragons have emerged undefeated to this point, getting there has been far from care-free and easy.
READ MORE:
"We had some different challenges and we did have a couple of injuries at times," Gilchrist said.
"We did have (goal keeper) Immi Sexton go away for a six-week period, and we had that to manage alongside what we thought was a season-ending injury to Ruby Turner.
"But it's all come together as we'd hoped it would at the end of the year."
Gilchrist said the late-season return of Turner from a long-term foot injury had been more of a bonus than a relief.
"We had counted her out. We really didn't want to put any pressure on her return and recovery," she said.
"Being so young, we wanted to make sure she rehabilitated properly.
"Fortunately, she did that very well and found herself in a good position to play enough games to qualify.
"We are stoked to have her back."
We're super-proud of the season we've had and everything we've achieved. Now, we're looking forward to what the weekend is going to bring- Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist
In her absence - and that of Sexton while overseas - Imogen's younger sister Charlotte filled the breach in defence with devastating effect.
The league's netball Rising Star award winner snared 14 Betty Thompson medal votes and will be a chance to top off a remarkable year, in which she represented Victoria and made the national under-19 squad, by claiming A-grade and A-reserve premiership medals, after qualifying for both games.
The other success story of 2023 for the Dragons was undoubtedly their young midcourter Shae Clifford, who finished second behind Kangaroo Flat's Chelsea Sartori, in this year's Betty Thompson Medal voting.
While many were expecting Sandhurst star and captain Meg Williams to poll heaviest, it was her midcourt teammate who led the way with 22.
Gilchrist said Clifford's runner-up placing was richly deserved and was expecting Clifford, formerly from Castlemaine, to carry her brilliant form into Saturday's clash.
While the Dragons have beaten Gisborne on all three occasions this season - most recently by six goals in the second semi-final two weeks ago - Gilchrist knows the Bulldogs will be extra-primed for this clash.
"Credit to their girls, we were really hoping this was going to be the grand final as we have a lot of respect for Gisborne as a team and a club," she said.
"We look forward to playing them every time, be it the home and away season or final.
"It's always a great battle and we always hope to come out on top, but it should make for a grand final battle.
"I think we match up well all over the court. I think our defence challenges their shooting, our midcourts go toe-to-toe and the same up the other end.
"And that's what creates a great contest."
A fifth straight flag has the potential to cap an extraordinary day for Sandhurst, which has all five netball teams involved in grand finals.
Not for the first time in recent memory, history again beckons for the Dragons.
"There's been lots of years when we have had three or four, but to have five is outstanding," Gilchrist said.
"And to have seven out of the eight (football and netball) sides playing this Saturday is huge.
"It's a combination of where our club is at the moment; the culture, the players, the respect.
"It's all come together."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.