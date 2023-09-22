Reserves: Dragons looking to set the tone against favoured Hawks

Sandhurst's reserves have the perfect chance to set the tone on a massive day for the club ahead of the senior football and netball A-grade grand finals.
The Dragons head into the reserves decider as underdogs against an Eaglehawk side who have lost only once this season.
After a bruising preliminary final with Strathfieldsaye, Sebastian Morris is the hard luck story for the Dragons after breaking his collarbone in the five-point win with Tim Long the replacement.
While the Hawks will be the fresher of the sides, Dragons coach Jake McLean is confident his boy's preparation has been near perfect.
"Apart from Seb (Morris) and another potential late out, our health has been pretty good," McLean said.
"Everyone else has trained fully, and I think it's a positive having had the opportunity to close out a tough game against a good opposition in the preliminary final, so that will hold us in good stead.
"Across the grades, we're a very tight group in football, and it will be a massive club effort on Saturday, so we want to start well and give the senior boys a bit of a pre-game spark."
The big story on the inclusion front comes from the Hawks camp, however, with gun defender Oscar Madden available to play.
Madden suited up for two games in the reserves mid-year on his road back to recovery from an ACL injury, qualifying him to be dropped back to the seconds even after playing the last eight games in the seniors.
He will play alongside fellow 2023 senior players Jack Daley, Zack Bulger, Bailey Ilsley and Samuel O'Shannessy.
O'Shannessy kicked five goals in the seniors' round 16 clash with Kyneton before getting suspended the following week versus Golden Square.
He failed to crack back into the senior side after the suspension, but their loss is the reserves' gain, with the young gun key forward a tough matchup for McLean to stifle.
The Dragons have some senior talent of their own, with Isaac Carracher and Joel Wharton potentially unlucky to miss out on senior grand final selection.
The pair played 24 senior games between them in 2023.
It has been a superb campaign by the Hawks, who've gone 18-1 to this stage and are firm favourites to claim some silverware.
"There's definitely a lot of confidence amongst the group, but we're not complacent either," Hawks coach Darcy Richards said.
"We know we've been the best side this year, but that doesn't matter if we don't walk away with the win on Saturday.
"We're under no illusion they'll be hard to beat, and while we knocked them off a couple of weeks ago, they did get us in round 18, which was a big wake-up call for us."
That defeat in round 18 was the Hawks only one of the season, and while they were soundly beaten by 52 points in the second semi-final by the same opposition, McLean is confident they can still match up with Richard's men.
"We took a lot of confidence from that round 18 game," McLean said.
"In the semi, they were terrific, but we'll try and implement a few takeaways we got from that game, and if we play our best footy, we should have a strong chance."
Like any grand final, a ferocious contest is expected early before the game opens up on a hot sunny day at the QEO, with both sides liking to switch the footy and create angled kicks.
Pressure will be key with the Hawks game based around defensive pressure and creating scores from turnover.
EAGLEHAWK
B: C.Webb, L.Drummond, J.Holland
HB: O.Madden, A.Hanley, S.Dean
C: S.O'Shannessy, T.Eliades, I.O'Sullivan
HF: C.Roberts, J.Greenwood, B.Ilsley
F: R.Wellington, M.Storey, M.Ronchieri
R: J.Lawton, J.Daley, Z.Bulger
Int: R.Foster, H.Bourke, E.Hanley, A.Bennett
SANDHURST
B: J.Wilkinson, C.Rowland
HB: H.Free, M.Leyden, J.Nihill
C: W.Moran, C.Robinson, J.Keating
HF: J.Zimmer, S.O'Farrell, X.Walsh
F: C.Sexton, L.Zimmer, L.Crawford
R: B.Montague, H.Monk, I.Carracher
Int: C.O'Farrell, P.O'Farrell, T.Calvert, M.Allgood, T.Long, H.GIllingham, J.Wharton
