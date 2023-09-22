A drop off in the number of enrolments at swim schools has instructors urging parents to ensure their children know how to stay safe around water as the hot weather rapidly approaches.
The Bureau of Meteorology formally declared an El Nino weather event on September 19, which will bring hot, dry weather and heatwaves to the regions.
And after tragic events such as a near drowning at Lake Neanger last year and the young girl drowning at Ocean Grove recently, the message of safety around water has become more important.
Harley Street Swim School instructor Liezel Haasbroek said numbers were down compared to last year's enrolments.
"There's definitely a number of three to six or seven year-olds that haven't done lessons before or who are at a beginners level," she said.
"But coming out of COVID-19, there was a lot of awareness and a push for children to get back into swimming lessons.
"We had quite a big influx of children being enrolled in term four last year and term one this year, but it does drop off."
Ms Haasbroek said she understood why numbers may be lower this year.
"I think this year there is a definite correlation with the increase in cost of living," she said.
"We completely understand there's a lot of families doing it tough, but it's unfortunate they are having to cut out such an essential activity."
Ms Haasbroek said it was ideal for children to begin learning their skills at a young age.
"Our lessons start from six months old," she said.
"We've just come back from a conference in the Gold Coast and they actually had a debate around what age group is good to start.
"Some said six months and others said the earlier the better, but it's all related to children's development and certain refluxes."
If she had any tips to give, Ms Haasbroek said it was important to be consistent.
"Children learn through repetition," she said.
"In winter, it's cold and we have a lot drop out over that time, but you see them come back after and you can see the regression in their skills.
"If you want to get the most of it, continue throughout the year because summer swimmers are made in winter."
Ms Haasbroek said being present was also a big part of keeping children safe around water.
"I know for a lot of parents, swimming lessons is a time to shut off and have a break, but it can become an issue pretty quickly," she said.
"Phones have become a big distraction and we're trying to encourage parents to model that behaviour of active supervision."
If you'd like to learn more about keeping safe around water, head to kidsafevic.com.au/water-safety
